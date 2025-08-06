New film produced by a Lisburn woman will premiere at the Edinburgh Fringe Festival

A new film produced by Lisburn woman Stacey Burns will have its world premiere later this month at the Edinburgh Fringe Festival.

Starring Fermanagh-hailing actress, Abigail Parkinson, known as Maura in Hope Street, and Belfast born and bred Saorlaoíth Brady, known for her roles in the Kneecap film, and most recently on stage in Flags & Emblems, the short film is set in recession-stricken Belfast.

Bootlickers is an edgy comic coming-of-age story that blends the frustrations of modern adulthood with the anarchic spirit of Belfast’s youth, highlighting the struggles of a generation facing a collapsing housing market, economic disparity, and a lack of clear direction.

Talking about the film, Stacey explained: “Bootlickers strikes a chord because it addresses the awkwardness and insecurity of the transitional phase between being a university student and a ‘proper adult.’

The cast and crew of new film Bootlickers, which was produced by Stacey Burns from Lisburn. Pic credit: Stacey Burns

"What sets Bootlickers apart from other coming-of-age films (which typically have the lead still in education) is that it explores that post-graduate point when you no longer have the ‘student’ label to justify the fact that you don’t have your life together.

"In your mid-twenties, some friends are getting married, buying houses and getting promoted, and others are still living with housemates (or parents), working minimum wage survival jobs, and stumbling home at 6am.

"Bootlickers explores navigating this phase during the cost of living and housing crisis in Belfast, from the perspective of young creative Steph.

"Stylistically, we wanted to have a digital, visual and sonic collage, mid-2000’s edge.

Stacey Burns from Lisburn is proud to be the producer of a new film, which will premiere at the Edinburgh Fringe Festival later this month. Pic credit: Stacey Burns

"Our characters were artists, and we wanted the visuals to represent the imagination, colour and creativity that manages to persist in a recession-struck city, and neglected house shares.

"As a producer, my intention was to bring together the right cast and crew to achieve this vision, without losing the sense of humour, tenacity, and hope that I also believe our target audience is armed to face the world with.

"Bootlickers not only serves as a social commentary on the economic issues young adults must navigate, but also as a nod of solidarity (and high five) to the vivacity and resourcefulness that our generation somehow manages to retain as we work our way through it all.”