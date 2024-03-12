Northern Ireland woman Donna is crowned as the winner of this year’s Great Pottery Throw Down

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Across ten clay packed episodes we saw 12 of the best home potters turn lumps of clay into beautiful objects, everything from homeware to Victorian floral toilets.

After 20 tough challenges filmed at the Gladstone Pottery Museum in Stoke on Trent, it was Donna from Bangor, who emerged triumphant as the winner of The Great Pottery Throw Down 2024.

It all began with the Sunday Roast dinner challenge and Perfect Sunday Memories. Next were the Gluggle jugs and The VIP in Your Life. The next main make was an homage to Staffordshire Flatbacks, then came Raku Animal week, followed by cascading bowls water features in Garden Week. Everyone loved the novelty teapots and then the modern lighting sculptures, followed by a salt solution oil drum firing outside for the vintage style water features. By bathroom week the Potters were flushed with success with their Victorian floral toilets. And then holding the best for last - the Finalists had to face intricate and complicated chandeliers.

Presenter Siobhan, Judges Keith and Rich with winner Donna. Pic credit: Mark Bourdillon

Judges Keith Brymer Jones and Rich Miller had the toughest decision to make - who had done enough to be crowned Britain’s best home potter? And they saved the most complicated and demanding challenges for the final: the Potters had to face two of their toughest challenges yet.

They all produced the most amazing chandeliers with three parts and five candle holders, but there was only to be one winner to take the trophy home and it was Donna.

After hearing the announcement Donna said: "I just can’t believe that I have got it. It feels really amazing….Honestly I think for the first time I am absolutely speechless. I think it’s going to take a bit of a time to take it in. It feels very overwhelming, and I just can’t take it in at the moment.

"My kids are going to see me coming home with the trophy, this is for you guys and I love yous very much.”

Donna making her chandelier in the final of the Great Pottery Throw Down. Pic credit: Channel 4

Keith said: "Donna you are a living testament to picking up where you left off. Follow your passion and follow your dreams - Donna you are wonderful well done.”

Fellow judge Rich added: “Donna my goodness from that roast dinner set in week one through to the end she has challenged herself and it has paid off. She has refound her passion for clay , I just hope that her winning the GPTD is the boost that she needs to re invigorate her life with clay.”

After the show Donna said: “I said on the show that it hadn’t sunk in yet and it really hasn’t, I think because I had to keep it a secret for so long, it seems strange now that it is all out in the open and I can talk about it.

“One of the best moments for me at the final was seeing my husband’s reaction and my families faces when it was announced I was the winner.

Presenter Siobhan, the Judges and Finalists in the Courtyard. Pic credit: Mark Bourdillon

"I could see how proud they were, and I felt a real sense of personal achievement.

"My family are so important to me, I don’t know if I can put into words how I feel about them. I know I have struck gold with my family and they mean the world to me.

"I didn’t tell my children that I had won so they only saw that when it was on the television in the final episode.

"They were shocked and totally delighted, it made their night. We all watched it together, my whole family were there, and it was incredibly special because it was on Mother’s Day.

"Without sounding cheesy, I just want to go through life being kind, and looking out for others.

"You don’t have to dull other people’s brightness to make yourself shine. My mum always used to say there is room for everybody to achieve. For my family to see me win meant so much more to me than actually winning.

"Bangor is home for me and has been for 11 years, I am originally from Belfast.

"Since the series has been airing I have got recognised in the street a lot and people come up to talk to me and it’s always about pottery and the show.

"I was the only potter on this series to come from Northern Ireland and I hope that they will be proud of the way that I came through. What I love most about Northern Ireland are the people, that’s so important to me.

"I didn’t think at the very beginning about winning I just wanted to get through to the next episode. It was only towards the end that I thought I might have a chance of getting the trophy.

"It has been hidden in a box in my attic for a long time, and it now has pride of place in our family living area.

“The response from the public and social media has been so positive and so incredibly kind, about my work and my character.

"I would absolutely say to any budding potters out there to apply for the next series - go for it without a doubt.