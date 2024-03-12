The Shamrock Tenors hit the small screen this St Patrick’s Day
and live on Freeview channel 276
The Shamrock Tenors, which was founded by Lisburn brothers Raymond and Jack Walsh, together with friends Matthew Campbell, Tom Brandon, and Jimmy Johnston, have made a name for themselves across the world.
Having travelled the globe, the band were keen to bring their music back home and in 2022 they recorded their hugely popular concert at the Ulster Hall, hoping there might be interest in screening it on TV. And indeed there was, with the BBC picking it up to celebrate St Patrick’s Day.
And any local fans who would like to see the lads up close and personal can also snap up tickets to one of their upcoming shows as they hit the road in Northern Ireland, playing in Lisburn, Armagh, Portaferry, Belfast, Londonderry, and Donegal later in the year.
To buy tickets for the tour, visit https://shamrocktenors.com/
Talking about the concert and looking forward to the upcoming tour, Lisburn’s Raymond Walsh said: "We were blown away by the response on the night. The atmosphere was insane.
"People were getting out of their seats by the end of the set and dancing in the aisles."
Raymond and the rest of the band are also looking forward to hitting the road and bringing their show to local theatres in Northern Ireland.
"It will be really lovely to bring songs to people who have seen us online or even people who have never seen us before,” Raymond continued.
"We don’t take ourselves too seriously, It is very relaxed and informal. It is meant to be a night out that everyone is welcome to where they can listen to some nice music.”
The Ulster Hall concert will be screened on BBC Two Northern Ireland at 9pm on Sunday March 17 and will also be available on BBC iPlayer.
Featuring performers that represent both sides of the community, with vocalists from London’s West End, the country's best multi-instrumentalists and a champion Irish dancer, their show takes you on a journey through Irish music's most beloved songs, in beautiful five part harmony, with a fresh and contemporary twist.