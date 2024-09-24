Saintfield filmmaker’s dreams come true as his new film is set to be screened at festival across the world

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Local filmmaker Michael James is delighted that his latest short film ‘Roundabout’ has been selected to be screened at film festivals, both in the UK and across the world.

Michael, who was born in Lisburn and raised in Saintfield, has always had a passion for film, and was determined to use his creative talents as a writer, actor, and producer to create his own works of art.

"I attended RBAI and played rugby for about ten years before transitioning to a creative career in the film industry - primarily focusing on screenwriting, producing, and acting,” Michael explained.

"After graduating from film school at Liverpool John Moore University, I’ve worked on short films, music videos, commercials with many other actors, directors and creatives who’ve contributed and have helped me to progress with my own filmography, as well as enhancing my abilities to produce cinematic content of a great standard. I’ve worked in these different creative capacities throughout Ireland and Britain with more exciting projects to come.”

Michael’s latest short film ‘Roundabout’ looks at the relationships between characters. “The primary theme of the film explores modern day relationships and the culture of dating within the 21st century, in particular the mid 2000s,” Michael explained.

"This is portrayed through the lens of artistry, and the complexities of capturing an authentic relationship, whether that’s meant to be demonstrating a couple in a photograph, a painting, or a film.

"Therefore, one of the underlying themes throughout the film is art.

"The characters include actors, casting directors, filmmakers, photographers, models, painters.

"Each character helps to paint the picture of what a couple looks like, how couples interact with each other and how accurate can an artist capture two people in a romantic capacity.”

Michael was over the moon when the short film was selected to be screened at film festivals, including one in Liverpool and three international festivals.

"For anyone who’s seen the film, their reaction has been very positive, from film critics, film festivals, and filmmakers alike,” Michael continued,

“Our professionalism and capabilities have been appreciated and other people within the creative industry have shown outstanding support. Massive credit for the aesthetic and final product goes to our director, Patrick Sheard.

"Having worked so closely alongside him for a while now, he’s proved his talents and diligence on so many occasions, his work ethic and creativity are at the soul of our work.

"Anyone who’s seen his work can recognise it’s his unique editing style, a sincere auteur.

"The reactions have been fantastic so far, but I hope this encourages myself and Patrick to go on to make more ambitious projects on a more grand scale.

"Every actor/filmmakers dream coming true is that audiences will get to watch what we’ve achieved. After months of struggle and dedication, comes triumph and reward.

"I hope everyone who watches Roundabout, anything from my filmography or anything from Night Mail Productions has a wonderful time doing so.”

Despite the success of the film, Michael is certainly not taking things easy, with plans for more films already in the pipeline.

"I have many plans to make more films, to be a filmmaker or an artist in any capacity, it’s our only option, to live and breathe what we do,” he added.