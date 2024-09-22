Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The Merry Opera Company, a UK charity which aims both to promote the careers of young professional singers and to bring classical music in an entertaining format to wider audiences, will be staging Handel’s Messiah at Lisburn Cathedral on Saturday November 23.

The performance is part of a Northern Ireland tour, with dates including

Friday November 8 - St John’s Malone, Belfast, Saturday November 9 - Church of St Patrick, Whitehead. Friday November – Guildhall, Londonderry, Saturday November 16 - St Patrick’s Church, Coleraine, Friday November 22 – St Patrick’s Cathedral, Armagh, Friday December 6 - The Great Hall, Stormont, and Saturday December 7 – Portico of Ards, Portaferry.

On-line and telephone booking details are at www.merryopera.co.uk.

The Merry Opera Company brings Handel's Messiah to Lisburn Cathedral. Pic credit: Merry Opera Company

In this production, the church as a setting is key. The twelve professional singers play characters from everyday life who find themselves in this sacred place.

They do not know each other, and they have their own reasons for being there. But each is in search of something - consolation, affirmation, forgiveness, direction.

Some of them carry the concept of a Messiah in their hearts; some lack that and may feel an absence; some are not religious at all.

As they sing through this traditional and monumental work, they engage with each other and themselves, ultimately experiencing the transformation from need and despair to understanding and hope.

This production was created in the UK in 2011.

It has been brought back by request around Christmas and Easter almost every year since.

For this tour, half the professional cast and the organist are Northern Irish musicians.