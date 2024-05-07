Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Scott Adamson’s ‘Fight for Youth’ was awarded joint Best Documentary Film at the On The Pulse competition in a field of 140 entries.

The On Pulse Festival was action packed with new short films from around the world and screen industry careers workshops.

Sign up to our daily NorthernIrelandWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NorthernIrelandWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...