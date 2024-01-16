Free support service for NHS hearing aid users in Lisburn
The Royal National Institute for Deaf People (RNID) will be holding its next free support session in Lisburn for NHS hearing aid users in Trinity Methodist and Community Centre, Ballymacoss Avenue, on Wednesday January 24 from 11am-1pm.
Anyone wishing to avail of the service should note the change of time to 11am-1pm.
The RNID charity is looking forward to being able to support local people with hearing aid issues, supplying batteries, changing tubing on hearing aid moulds and replacing tubing and domes on Openfits (if service user has their own supplies).
Hearing checks can now be offered for non hearing aid users (by appointment only).
Further sessions will take place on February 28 and March 27, 2024 at the new time of 11:30am-1pm.
Hearing aids can also be brought in for maintenance by friends or family members.
For more information on the service contact Louise Montgomery on 020 3229 4468 or email [email protected].