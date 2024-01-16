The Royal National Institute for Deaf People (RNID) will be holding its next free support session in Lisburn for NHS hearing aid users in Trinity Methodist and Community Centre, Ballymacoss Avenue, on Wednesday January 24 from 11am-1pm.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Anyone wishing to avail of the service should note the change of time to 11am-1pm.

The RNID charity is looking forward to being able to support local people with hearing aid issues, supplying batteries, changing tubing on hearing aid moulds and replacing tubing and domes on Openfits (if service user has their own supplies).

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sign up to our daily NorthernIrelandWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from NorthernIrelandWorld within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Hearing checks can now be offered for non hearing aid users (by appointment only).

Free session for hearing aid users in Lisburn. Pic credit: NIWD

Further sessions will take place on February 28 and March 27, 2024 at the new time of 11:30am-1pm.

Hearing aids can also be brought in for maintenance by friends or family members.