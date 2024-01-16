Planning decision on major park and ride for Moira is deferred as councillors visit site

A delayed major planning decision for two Co Down park and ride facilities has been deferred for a site visit by elected representatives and the Department for Infrastructure.

Lisburn and Castlereagh City Council’s (LCCC) planning committee was presented with the applications, with one by Translink recommended for approval and the other by a private developer for refusal.

Delays in the plans have previously witnessed former UUP Alderman Jim Dillion being critical of the council, with the Department for Infrastructure approving the first business case in 2016.

Plans for Moira Park and Ride are delayed as Councillor visit proposed site. Picture: Jessica Black.

The Local Democracy Service understands over 600 car park spaces could be provided if both Moira park and ride facilities are approved.

Current on-street and temporary over flow car parking spaces would be removed and reconfigured into the designs with more than 330 new spaces.