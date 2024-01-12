Lisburn Rangers FC looks to the future as plans to develop Stanley Park move forward

Exciting times lie ahead for Lisburn Rangers after the football club was granted planning permission for a major upgrade of their facilities at Stanley Park.

The upgrade of the facilities will include a new community hub building, as well as improved playing surfaces and floodlights after additional land was granted to the club.

Club Chairman Nigel Farr explained: “From 2006 Lisburn Council had put out expressions of interest to club’s in the Lisburn area to take over the bonfire site near the Leisureplex.

“We had been in discussions with the Council for quite a few years prior to that as well.

How the new facilities at Stanley Park could look. Pic credit -Lisburn Rangers Boys Youth Academy social media.

“In 2009 we got a 15 year lease for the site in Lisburn.”

Over the last 15 years the club has continued to grow, going from strength to strength and since 2020 the club has been discussing how they were going to develop the grounds.

At present the club has 13 boys teams ad 12 girls teams in the youth academy. As well as the men’s teams the ladies team has proved to be very successful, recently being promoted to the NIFC Premier Division.

This promotion was the impetus for the club to move forward with their development plans.

"The Premier Division includes all the big teams like Linfield and Glentoran,” continued Nigel.

"Part of the criteria to be in the Premier Division is that the grounds need to be a certain size and needs to have floodlighting, which we don’t have.

“So the plan is to get everything in place as quickly as possible.”

Nigel anticipates a three year journey to complete the development and the club are currently in the process of securing funding and are hoping that local businesses will also come on board with sponsorship deals to provide further support.

"We are looking at various funding tranches, as well as our own fundraising,” said Nigel. “We hope some businesses will maybe come on board. We are open to everything at the moment.”

As well as the football ground and lighting, the club also intends to include a community hub which can be used by local residents and community groups for meetings and clubs.