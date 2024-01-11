Register
Major plans to develop Sprucefield move a step closer as a full planning application is submitted

NewRiver REIT, the owners of Sprucefield Park, have submitted a planning application for a multi-million pound extension which would see the creation of a hotel, restaurant, café / restaurant and additional retail units at the retail park.
By Julie-Ann Spence
Published 11th Jan 2024, 15:30 GMT
Updated 11th Jan 2024, 15:31 GMT
The proposed extension would represent an investment of c. £20 million in Sprucefield Park, and would create c. 200 new hospitality and retail jobs.

Following a public consultation exercise held in October 2023, a full planning application has now been lodged with Lisburn & Castlereagh City Council.

Ben Green, Director of Construction at NewRiver REIT, said: “We are excited to submit our proposals for Sprucefield Park, which will create a greater range of choice in both retail and hospitality for the local community.

A planning application has been lodged for a multi million pound development at Sprucefield. Pic credit: MCE
A planning application has been lodged for a multi million pound development at Sprucefield. Pic credit: MCE

“Our proposals include new retail units, two new restaurants, a café / restaurant pod, and significantly, a hotel that will provide c. 90 bedrooms.

“There is a need for more hotel accommodation in the Lisburn area, and our proposed hotel will help to meet this demand in addition to creating new hospitality and retail jobs and helping support the growth of the local economy.

“Following a thorough public consultation in autumn 2023, we now look forward to our application being considered by Lisburn & Castlereagh City Council.”

In 2019, the retail park was bought over by the real estate investment trust ‘NewRiver’ for £40million.

The site is currently home to a number of retail outlets, including Sainsburys, Next Home, Argos, B&M, and the most recent addition The Range.The proposed plans by NewRiver would look to develop the Co Down site to full capacity.

