Newtownabbey writer joins forces with Women’s Aid ABCLN

Young talent, local voices, and a powerful cause take centre stage at Theatre at the Mill

Following its acclaimed 2024 debut at Ballyearl Courtyard Theatre, Newtownabbey playwright and director Tom Moore, 19, brings his original production ‘Connections’ back to the stage — this time with a larger cast, stronger production, and a renewed mission.

Opening at Theatre at the Mill on 29th and 30th August, ‘Connections’ brings together emerging Northern Irish talent in support of Women’s Aid ABCLN.

‘Connections’ follows Sam and Sarah — once high school sweethearts — facing a summer that could change everything. Set against the backdrop of love, identity, and uncertainty, the play explores the bonds that connect us and the courage it takes to question them. With themes of emotional resilience, personal growth, and community support, ‘Connections’ is a deeply relatable story for a modern audience.

Connections, Live in the Theatre At The Mill.

“The heartbeat of this show is real, raw connection — between people and their relationships with friends and family,” says Tom Moore, writer and director. “By partnering with Women’s Aid ABCLN, we hope to shine a light on the strength it takes to seek help, use their voice and stand together.”

The lead roles of Sam and Sarah are played by rising stars Jackson Allen and Ella Kilpatrick, whose onstage chemistry brings the emotional core of the play to life.

“Jackson’s talent is something I’ve never seen before; he will light up our screens for many years to come.” says director, Tom Moore. “It’s rare to find someone so talented and so humble at the same time. He’s an absolute pleasure to work with, and the show is a must see because of him.”

Tom Moore adds, “Ella has been a friend of mine for years, and is a pleasure to be around. She is an incredible actress and fully deserves to lead this production. I’m very excited to see her take centre stage in August and she will most definitely steal the show.”

Tom Moore, writer and director, outside the Theatre At The Mill.

The play also features Jack Cairns in the role of Doctor Adams, Jack previously led a production of ‘Les Misérables’ in the MAC Theatre Belfast as the leading role of John Valjean.

“Jack brings experience to this production. He previously played Sam last year and was phenomenal. I’m so pleased to have him back and see his take on a different character in this show.” says Tom Moore, 19, writer and director.

The production features a cast and creative team of young Northern Irish actors, writers, directors, and musicians. The show opens with musical performances from Hugo Reilly-Stewart and Joe O’Kane, showcasing young talent of the music industry in Northern Ireland.

A campaign featuring a Women’s Aid ABCLN Adaptation of the play raises money to go to Women’s Aid ABCLN, a charity supporting women and children affected by domestic abuse.

EVENT DETAILS

What: Connections – A play by Tom Moore

Where: Theatre at the Mill, Newtownabbey

When: 29th & 30th August

Tickets: https://theatreatthemill.com/book/?show=129201

Age Guidance: 16+ (Contains strong language and mature themes)

ABOUT THE PLAY

Connections is a heartfelt, contemporary drama written and directed by Tom Moore. Originally staged in 2024, it now returns with a professional cast and a powerful message. The production is rooted in community engagement and artistic collaboration — offering a platform for emerging voices while raising awareness for social change.

ABOUT WOMEN’S AID ABCLN

Women’s Aid ABCLN is a Northern Ireland-based charity that provides confidential support, information, and emergency accommodation for women and children experiencing domestic abuse.