Award winning drama group set to perform at The Burnavon Theatre in Cookstown
Fresh from three successful nights in St.Joseph’s Hall, Omagh in mid-February, the group took to the local festival circuit with confidence and enthusiasm.
The first stop was at Newtownstewart Drama Festival where the group walked away with nominations for Dympna Slevin for best actress, a nomination for best play, a nomination for best directors for Emma Pearson and Marie Hague and a well-deserved award for Gerry McDermott for best supporting actor and the group also won the coveted Audience Award.
With a spring in their step, the group then made the journey down to Lislea Drama Festival where the group have very close links with the festival having donated a cup in memory of their former director Tommy Mullin in recent
years. Further accomplishments came the group’s way when Viv Grimley won the award for best newcomer, the group won the Adjudicator’s Award and they also received nominations for stage management and best director.
The prestigious Mid Ulster Drama Festival was the group’s next port of call and the adjudicator commented on the clearly devoted following of the local audiences towards the group. More silverware came the group’s way with
them winning the Adjudicator’s Award for ensemble playing. Gerry McDermott also secured a nomination for best supporting actor.
The group is looking forward to bringing their fast-paced and hilarious production of Jimmy Keary’s Fortunes and Misfortunes to the stage of the Burnavon Theatre on Friday, April 12. Tickets can be booked through their website.