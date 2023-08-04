Register
Belvoir Players bring Sam Cree classic to the stage at the Market Place Theatre in Armagh

The Market Place Theatre in Armagh is set for a dramatic few weeks, with two fantastic dramas scheduled to hit the stage, including the Belvoir Players who will be staging a popular play by Lisburn playwright Sam Cree.
By Julie-Ann Spence
Published 4th Aug 2023, 10:02 BST
Updated 4th Aug 2023, 10:02 BST

On Saturday August 12, perennial favourites, Belvoir Players return with a Sam Cree classic, ‘Strictly For The Birds’, a hilarious play featuring all the comedy and mayhem that are hallmarks of Sam Cree’s writing.

Muriel and Herbie Glover and their daughter Susan enjoy life in a wee terraced house somewhere in Belfast. Their neighbour, Lily Dodds, calls in quite frequently for the loan of a wee cup of sugar or a wee drop of tea to keep her going.

Herbie keeps pigeons in his loft in the back yard and has collected quite a few cups from racing his birds across the continent. When Muriel and Lily learn that they share a sweepstake that has drawn the favourite in an impending horse race and are likely to win a considerable sum of money, Muriel’s mother, who lives in Cherry Valley, descends on the household with the threat that life will never be the same again for the hapless Herbie.

Belvoir Players will be taking to the stage of the Market Place Theatre in Armagh with the Sam Cree play 'Strictly For The Birds'. Pic credit: Belvoir Players
Then on Friday August 25, Holywood Players will present ‘Deathtrap’.

Holding the record for the longest-running comedy-thriller on Broadway, and nominated for four Tony awards including Best Play, ‘Deathtrap’ will keep you on the edge of your seats.

Tickets are priced £15 and £12 (concession) for ‘Strictly For The Birds’ and £15 and £13 (concession) for ‘Deathtrap, and can be booked online at or through the Box Office on 03300 561 025.

