Budding young performers bring Shrek to the stage under the guidance of director, Lisburn man Nik Parks

The stage is set to come alive with fairy tale creatures, enchantment and talent as the Belfast School of Performing Arts proudly presents its highly anticipated Summer Youth Project, Shrek Junior at Stranmillis College Theatre from August 4-6.

An amazing 78 talented young performers aged 6 to 16 take centre stage in a project that will see them deliver a fantastic show in just three short weeks, under the guidance of Lisburn man, director Nik Parks, who is anticipating a fun show.

“Our cast are so brilliant, they’ve gelled together well, and all ages are helping and supporting each other beautifully,” said Nik.

"This is one of the most fun projects I’ll have the pleasure of working on and it’s one I can’t wait to see come alive on the stage.

Freya as Princess Fiona, Nicole as Shrek and Meghan as Donkey. Pic credit: BSPA

“The beauty of working with young people in performing arts is that it is just so very fulfilling, at BSPA we are, first and foremost a family, we’re enjoying the process and learning from one another.

"No matter what role they are playing, these students will complete the summer project having made new friends, challenged themselves personally, grown in confidence and generally will have had a real blast of a summer.”

The cast is made up of students from all backgrounds, some of whom are regulars at the Belfast School of Performing Arts and some are dipping their toes into the world of performing arts for the first time.

Nicole Craigan, aged 14, has been cast in the role of Shrek, a fun challenge for the talented young performer.

“The role of Shrek will be difficult because he has lots of lines, many challenging songs and of course, I’m performing as a male character, but I’m looking forward to giving it my all and hope to deliver a strong performance,” she said.

“The absolute best thing about performing in my opinion is the adrenaline you get on stage, being able to perform in a show that I, and all my friends in the the cast have worked so hard on is just awesome.

"Getting to see all your hard work pay off by entertaining the audience and having that incredible shared experience just gives you such a buzz.”