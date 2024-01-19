Bruiser Theatre Company takes to the road with its latest production of ‘Teechers’

Northern Ireland’s foremost physical theatre organisation, Bruiser Theatre Company, has announced that its production of John Godber’s brilliant take on life at a modern comprehensive, Teechers, is set to embark on an NI wide theatre tour, beginning with a run at the MAC from January 25 to February 10.

The production will also visit the Island Arts Centre in Lisburn on February 23, as well as An Táin Arts Centre, Dundalk, The Market Place Theatre & Arts Centre, Armagh, Theatre at the Mill, Newtownabbey, The Strule Arts Centre, Omagh, , Down Arts Centre, Downpatrick and finishing at The Playhouse, Derry-Londonderry on February 25.

Fast-moving, inventive, and highly entertaining, Teechers sees three Year 11s exuberantly sketch the new drama teacher’s progress through two terms of recalcitrant classes, cynical colleagues, and obstructive caretakers through their hilarious end-of-term play.

Brought to the stage by award-winning Bruiser Theatre Company with high energy, break-neck comedy, and breathtaking ensemble performances, Teechers is a modern classic and a vital commentary on education for the ‘haves’ and ‘have nots’.

Pictured l to r during a performance of Teechers are actors Mary McGurk, Chris Robinson and Nuala McGowan. Pic credit: Bruiser Theatre Company

Written by Godber in the mid-1980s, Teechers lays bare the contrasting educational options available in two very different schools by telling the story of a new drama teacher.

In the production, three verbose school leavers – Salty, Hobby and Gail –perform a play within a play.

John Godber, Playwright, said: “At the heart of Teechers is the very real assertion that the arts, and especially drama, should form an essential part of the school curriculum.

"It also attempts to demonstrate the effect that exposure to the arts has on young people."