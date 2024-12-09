A Coleraine teacher is preparing for the role of a lifetime, playing Willy Wonka in the musical ‘Charlie and the Chocolate Factory’.

Sign up to our daily NorthernIrelandWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NorthernIrelandWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Alan McClarty took some time out of rehearsals with Ballywillan Drama Group to look back on his lifetime love of musicals: “My journey in musical theatre began at Coleraine Inst. where I was cast as a Potiphar Dancer in Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat during my first year.

"From those humble beginnings, I went on to play Curly in Oklahoma! and Fagin in Oliver! – roles that cemented my love for the stage. After leaving school, I immediately joined both Portrush Music Society and Ballywillan Drama Group in the same year.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Ballywillan held a special significance for me, my father, David, had been part of their first ever musical production, Oliver! in 1996. Following his footsteps, I joined the company for their second show, The Sound of Music, in 1997. It was the start of a lifelong connection.

Alan McClarty as Willy Wonka in Ballywillan Drama Group's production of the musical Charlie and the Chocolate Factory. CREDIT BDG

"Since then, I’ve been involved in every adult musical Ballywillan has staged. Among my favourite roles are Edna Turnblad in Hairspray, Lola in Kinky Boots, the Man in Whistle Down the Wind, and, most recently, Tevye in Fiddler on the Roof. Each role has challenged me in unique ways, allowing me to explore new aspects of myself and connect with audiences through laughter, tears and song.

"I still vividly remember my very first rehearsal with Ballywillan. It was also my first meeting with our director, Brian Logan, who has since become a lifelong friend. At the time, however, I was intimidated. When Brian went to shake my hand, I didn’t realise what was happening and needed him to tell me outright! Thankfully, any nerves quickly melted away, thanks to the welcoming atmosphere of the group.

"Looking ahead, we’re preparing for our next production, Charlie and the Chocolate Factory, a whimsical and heartwarming show that promises to be a treat for the whole family. I’m stepping into the iconic role of Willy Wonka, a character as enigmatic as he is eccentric. Playing Wonka is both thrilling and daunting - he is wildly unpredictable, and I can’t wait for audiences to uncover his secrets.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Alan McClarty who will be playing Willy Wonka in Charlie and the Chocolate Factory - Ballywillan Drama Group's latest musical production. CREDIT BDG

"For me, theatre is about more than just performing. It’s about community, storytelling, and creating moments that resonate long after the curtain falls. I feel incredibly fortunate to have been part of so many wonderful productions over the years, and I’m excited to continue sharing the magic of the stage with audiences near and far.”

Alan will be joined by four fantastic young performers who are sharing the role of Charlie Bucket – Savannah Armstrong, Ela Richards, Felix Robinson and Emma Shirlow.

Director Brian Logan said: “Originally, I had planned to have just three children sharing the role but after the auditions it was simply impossible to separate these four incredible young performers.”

Ballywillan Drama Group’s ‘Charlie and the Chocolate Factory’ runs from January 17, 2024 until to February 1, 2025 in the Riverside Theatre, Coleraine. Tickets are available from www.riversidetheatre.org.uk or from the theatre’s box office 028 70 123 123.

The production is sponsored by IDS Chartered Accountants, Coleraine.