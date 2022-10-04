The cross community youth theatre group are back at the Island Hall at Lagan Valley Island in Lisburn from Wednesday October 5 until Saturday October 8.

Wednesday Addams, the ultimate princess of darkness, is all grown up and has a shocking secret that only Gomez knows.

She's fallen in love with a sweet young man from a respectable family. With his cherished Morticia in the dark will Gomez manage to keep his daughter’s secret until the two families meet for a fateful dinner with hilarious consequences? Join them, plus Uncle Fester, Lurch, Pugsley and more for a heart-warming story of love, family and friendship… with a twist!Fusion Theatre is delighted to welcome you all back to the Island Hall, in the first production since Sister Act in March 2020, a comical feast that embraces the wackiness in every family.

There are some new and some familiar faces back on stage including Tomas Harkin as Gomez, Eva Rowan as Morticia and Sofia Delgado as Wednesday. The show is directed by James Huish, Musically Directed by Keith Pyper and Choreographed by Jillian Liggett.

Advertisement

Tickets are on sale from the Island Hall Box Office and online at https://www.laganvalleyisland.co.uk/event/Fusion-Theatre-Presents1, priced from £14-18, with discounts for groups of 10 or more.

This oroduction from Fusion Theatre is sure to be a theatrical treat for all the family.

Fusion Theatre presents The Addams Family at the Island Hall in Lisburn

Tomas Harkin as Gomez in Fusion Theatre production of The Addams Family

Sofia Delgado as Wednesdayin Fusion Theatre's production of The Addams Family

The cast of The Addams Family

Advertisement

Eva Rowan as Morticia in Fusion Theatre's production of The Addams Family