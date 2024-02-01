Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Anastasia, the musical, tells the tale of the Grand Duchess Anastasia Nikolaevna of Russia, who was rumoured to have escaped and survived the execution of her family.

Based on the Disney film of the same name, Anastasia transports the audience from the twilight of the Russian Empire to the euphoria of Paris in the 1920s, as a brave young woman sets out to discover the mystery of her past.

Pursued by a ruthless Soviet officer determined to silence her, Anya enlists the aid of a dashing conman and a lovable ex-aristocrat. Together, they embark on an epic adventure to help her find home, love, and family.

Fusion Theatre brings the hit musical Anastasia to the Lisburn stage. Pic credit: Fusion Theatre

This spectacular new musical includes the song favourites from the hit animated film, including ‘Journey to the Past’, ‘In a Crowd of Thousands’, ‘In My Dreams’, ‘Everything to Win’, ‘We’ll Go From There’, and ‘Once Upon a December’.

Come with Fusion Theatre on a journey to the past and experience this beautiful musical about discovering who you are and defining who you’re meant to be.

Head over to the Fusion Theatre Lisburn social media pages for sneak peeks, cast announcements and a competition to win tickets.

