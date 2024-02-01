Fusion Theatre brings new musical Anastasia to the Lisburn stage
Anastasia, the musical, tells the tale of the Grand Duchess Anastasia Nikolaevna of Russia, who was rumoured to have escaped and survived the execution of her family.
Based on the Disney film of the same name, Anastasia transports the audience from the twilight of the Russian Empire to the euphoria of Paris in the 1920s, as a brave young woman sets out to discover the mystery of her past.
Pursued by a ruthless Soviet officer determined to silence her, Anya enlists the aid of a dashing conman and a lovable ex-aristocrat. Together, they embark on an epic adventure to help her find home, love, and family.
This spectacular new musical includes the song favourites from the hit animated film, including ‘Journey to the Past’, ‘In a Crowd of Thousands’, ‘In My Dreams’, ‘Everything to Win’, ‘We’ll Go From There’, and ‘Once Upon a December’.
Come with Fusion Theatre on a journey to the past and experience this beautiful musical about discovering who you are and defining who you’re meant to be.
Tickets are priced between £15 - £18 with group discounts available and are on sale now from the Island Hall Box Office on 02892 447744, online at https://www.laganvalleyisland.co.uk/book/Anastasia-The-Musical/344626 or in person at the box office.