Peter Corry returns with a resounding encore as 'Thank You for the Musicals' tour hits Northern Ireland

This year, the musical extravaganza promises even more enchanting performances, hitting new venues across the province and celebrating the very best of musical theatre with an extra special singing workshop thrown in for good measure.

Peter Corry, who lives in Hillsborough and is the driving force behind this musical spectacle, expressed his excitement for bringing the show back.

"This show is a real celebration of all the best songs in musical theatre, the audience can expect everything from uplifting toe tappers to emotional and heartfelt songs, but I can guarantee that they will know and love them all.” he said.

Peter Corry returns to the stage with his show 'Thank you for the Musicals'. Pic credit: Peter Corry Productions

Peter will be joined on stage by talented artists, including Lisburn man Nik Parks, Sean O’Neill, Jay Hutchinson, Seanna Hutchinson, Anna Tennyson, and Ciara Power who will sweep the audience away with their stunning performances and beautiful music.

“After the fantastic response to the show last year we're excited to take it to some new locations; the Portico of Ards in Portaferry, The Braid in Ballymena and four shows at the MAC in Belfast,” continued Peter.

“The Portico is an absolutely stunning heritage arts centre which has been beautifully restored as an exciting venue for events. I’m also really looking forward to bringing a new element to the show at this venue as we’ll be hosting a singing masterclass which is open to anyone who’d like to come along and work with myself and some of the cast of the show in order to develop their singing skills."

The West End star will deliver a two-hour singing workshop for anyone of any ability to come along and get some tips on how to improve their performance. If you love to sing then this is really the event for you.

The cast of Thank You for the Musicals. Pic credit: Peter Corry Productions

For more information, tour dates, and to book tickets, visit www.petercorryproductions.com.

Renowned for his illustrious career in musical theatre, for which he was recently awarded an MBE, Peter Corry has graced the stage in iconic roles such as the formidable Inspector Javert in both the West End and UK tour of Les Misérables, as well as Sweeney in Sweeney Todd, Fagin in Oliver, and Jamie in The Last 5 Years. He has performed on concert stages throughout the world but always enjoys singing back home.

He is also the artistic Director for the Belfast School of Performing Arts and regularly directs some of the most well-loved shows drawing on his passion and expertise to deliver exceptional productions time and time again.

Transitioning seamlessly into a successful producing career, Peter's love for shows and the magic of musical theatre is evident in ‘Thank You for the Musicals’.

Alongside a talented cast of singers, Peter will be performing timeless favourites from musicals like Les Misérables, Phantom of the Opera, Wicked, Hamilton, Six, and a dash of Mamma Mia.