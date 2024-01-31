Register
Hundreds of visitors sampled foods of the world at tasty festival in Lisburn

Chilly winter weather made the delicious dishes on offer at the recent Foods of the World Festival in Lisburn very tempting.
By Housing ExecutiveContributor
Published 31st Jan 2024, 14:19 GMT
Updated 31st Jan 2024, 16:58 GMT
Hundreds of visitors eagerly sampled recipes from many different countries at the event, which was organised by the Resurgam Community Development Trust and received £1,600 funding from the Housing Executive.

Volunteers helped to serve out the tasty treats at the Highway Inn Bar and Kitchen at Hillhall Road, a community based social enterprise in Lisburn.

Foods of the World is one of a number of projects that are being held in the city to encourage good relations and helped ethnic minorities integrate with the local community.

Maddison Brown, Highway Kitchen volunteer, serves up some of the treats at the Foods of the World. Pic credit: Housing ExecutiveMaddison Brown, Highway Kitchen volunteer, serves up some of the treats at the Foods of the World. Pic credit: Housing Executive
A range of nationalities were showcased including Germany, Belgium, Arabia, Poland, India and Fiji.

Denis Paisley, Regeneration Manager, Resurgam Community Development Trust, said: “Foods of the World was a celebration of culture and diversity using the mediums of food, music, arts and crafts.

"It was an excellent opportunity for our community to welcome new friends, breakdown barriers and sample food from across the globe.

“We appreciate the support from the Housing Executive and the Welcome Project, which supports immigrants and secured financial assistance through the Lisburn Castlereagh City Council, Community Festival Fund.”

Volunteers Poppy Brown and Keeley Walker help out at the Belgian stand at the Foods of the World Festival. Pic credit: Housing ExecutiveVolunteers Poppy Brown and Keeley Walker help out at the Belgian stand at the Foods of the World Festival. Pic credit: Housing Executive
Des Marley, the Housing Executive’s Area Manager for Castlereagh and Lisburn, said: “We are very pleased to support this very important event through our Community Cohesion Fund to welcome newcomers into our neighbourhoods.

“Foods of the World is key to accepting difference and celebrating various cultures and traditions.

“It’s a platform to promote equality, diversity, participation, involvement and helps create a sense of belonging by bringing folk from different backgrounds together, celebrating through food.”

