Down Royal and Friends of the Cancer Centre announce winning charity partnership

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The racecourse will continue its longstanding tradition of supporting local causes this year by partnering with the leading cancer charity, dedicated to supporting local patients and their families.

The partnership will see Friends of the Cancer Centre hold collections at thirteen of Down Royal’s scheduled race meetings in 2024 in aid of its work supporting people with cancer across Northern Ireland.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sign up to our daily NorthernIrelandWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from NorthernIrelandWorld within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Ciara Bainbridge, Corporate & Events Fundraising Officer for Friends of the Cancer Centre commented: “Without support from local businesses like Down Royal we would be unable to continue our vital work which is making a real difference to thousands of patients and their families.

Pictured (L-R) is Ciara Bainbridge, Friends of the Cancer Centre with Susan McCartney, Down Royal at the announcement of the charity partnership. Pic credit: Down Royal

"This includes our funding of additional members of staff across cancer services and providing practical support, like financial grants, which can help make a difficult time a little easier.

“In addition, the funds raised will allow us to continue our investment in locally led cancer research through our partnership with the Northern Ireland Cancer Trials Network and the Patrick G Johnston Centre for Cancer Research at Queen’s University, which is helping find new and improved ways to treat many different types of cancer and giving hope to many.

“We are extremely grateful to the team at Down Royal and its racegoers for their vote of support.

Advertisement

Advertisement

"We’re asking the public when they see a Friends of the Cancer Centre volunteer at the fabulous race days to think of those across NI who are facing the most difficult of circumstances and give all they can.

"Thank you to everyone for the opportunity to become Down Royal’s official charity partner for 2024.”