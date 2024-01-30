Trust bids farewell to rheumatology nurse after four decades of dedicated service

Ruth Mulligan celebrates her retirement. Pic credit: SEHSCT

“I have been a nurse for 41 years and started in the Royal Victoria Hospital in 1983,” explained Ruth.

“I then moved to Musgrave Park and moved to Rheumatology in 1989 and stayed there ever since.

"I came to the Ulster Hospital eight years ago and this is the best team ever to work with.

"I will miss all my colleagues and I’m just looking forward to having a wee bit of time for myself and spending time with my 10 month old grandson Toby.”

Rheumatology nurses Rosemary Henderson and Andrea Gilles paid tribute to their “beloved” colleague and said Ruth will be very much missed.

“Ruth has been an amazing colleague, it is going to be really tough without her,” said Rosemary.