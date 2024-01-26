Lisburn man Sean puts his best foot forward to raise money for charity

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Sean, who grew up living with Crohn’s Disease, is taking on the half marathon in Leeds to raise money for Crohns and Colitis UK.

“I was first diagnosed when I was seven, much younger than the average age,” explained Sean,

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sign up to the weekly Slow Reads newsletter. Grab a cuppa and enjoy some of our best journalism. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from NorthernIrelandWorld within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

"It impacted me heavily, I wouldn’t be able to go out with my friends and if I did I was always conscious of how I looked or where the nearest toilet was.”

Lisburn man Sean Tait will be running a half marathon in aid of Crohn's and Colitis UK. Pic credit: Contributed by Sean Tait

Sean admits that he isn’t much of a runner but with a passion for the charity, he has been motivated to up his training in preparation for the event, which is part of the ‘It's Grim Up North’ calendar of runs.

“I didn’t run at all,” Sean continued, “I played hockey in university but that was it.

"I’ve never been very good at running so that was motivation in itself but it started as an idea I had whilst on holiday.

Advertisement

Advertisement

"I was talking about how cool it would be to raise some money for a charity and someone said ‘why cant you?’ The rest is history.”

Lisburn man Sean Tait was diagnosed with Crohn's Disease at just seven years of age. Pic credit: Contributed by Sean Tait

With a mixture of nerves and excitement, Sean is looking forward to getting is running shoes on and raising money for the charity.

"I have been training for the past 14 weeks and have been running three-four times per week, doing intervals and long and easy paced runs,” Sean explained.

"The run is called Grim Leodis 2024 and is hosted in Leeds. It’s a road race with some trail elements so hopefully the weather is not terrible or I could end up sliding about.

Advertisement

Advertisement

As I get closer to the event I am starting to get a bit more nervous, but I know I’ve put in the work and the race should be a time to put it all to good use.”

Lisburn man Sean Tait is running a half marathon for charity which supported him throughout his childhood after he was diagnosed with Crohn's Disease at just seven. Pic credit: Contributed by Sean Tait

Sean has set up a Go Fund Me page and thanks to generous donations from friends and family, he has already smashed his goal of £500.

You can support Sean’s fundraising effort by visiting https://www.gofundme.com/f/ejvvu-half-marathon-for-crohns-colitis

“I’d like to thank anyone that’s supported me so far with my fundraising journey, whether that’s verbally by cheering me on or by donating to the fantastic charity I have chosen.

Advertisement

Advertisement

"I would also like to thank my parents for helping me be the happy healthy guy I am now and finally my girlfriend Rhi for putting up with me running all the time.

"Crohns and Colitis UK have hosted events and put an immense amount of time and resources into helping people just like me.

"Yes it can be frustrating and tiring at times, being in and out of hospital but it’s always nice knowing someone’s in your corner.

"My parents have been my rock for my whole life and hopefully will continue to be long into the future; without them I wouldn’t have been able to be here today and for that I am thankful.