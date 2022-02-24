Go Incognito in Portrush with Big Telly actors

The fragmented reality experience has been developed by Big Telly Theatre Company and promises to create a day out to the seaside resort that you will never forget.

Using a smartphone to access game content via an app, participants will become part of a network of elite agents working under the radar, engaged in a top-secret mission.

They’ll move quickly and quietly from location to location, meeting strangers, unravelling stories and solving mysteries.

Incognito Portrush is a Causeway Coast and Glens Borough Council event in association with Big Telly funded by Tourism NI

Combining a ground-breaking mix of live actors and technology, this is a theatre experience on the move played by a number of teams simultaneously, working together to thwart a threat and avert disaster.

The mission is to take part in this covert operation against a target who uses a number of aliases including a stage hypnotist to manipulate memories and minds.

The Mayor of Causeway Coast and Glens Borough Council Councillor Richard Holmes said: “Incognito will take participants on an exciting, interactive adventure around Portrush, and it’s an innovative way of drawing people back to the town as it continues to recover from the impact of pandemic.

“The layout of the resort lends itself perfectly to this type of activity and this project is another example of how Council is seeking new ways to support our towns and assist with their ongoing recovery.

“I would like to thank The Big Telly Theatre Company for bringing this concept to life, and I hope lots of you will get together with your family and friends to see if you have what it takes to complete the Incognito mission.”

Big Telly Theatre Company design professional theatre productions, site specific, immersive games and participatory community driven projects, throughout Northern Ireland and internationally.

With work spanning over 30 years, the company has a reputation for innovation and accessibility.

Incognito will take place in Portrush on March 17, 18, and 19 at 2.30pm.