Join the cast under the sea at BSPA’s ‘Little Mermaid Jnr’ at Stranmillis Theatre

By Julie-Ann Spence
Published 26th Jul 2024, 10:47 BST
The Belfast School of Performing Arts (BSPA), which has classes in Lisburn, is delighted to announce the opening of the first of its two highly anticipated Summer Youth Projects, with a production of ‘Little Mermaid Jnr’ at the Stranmillis Theatre this weekend.

This enchanting performance is set to dazzle audiences and showcases the incredible talent of no less than 76 young stars aged 7-16 from across Northern Ireland.

Under the expert direction of the BSPA’s impressive creative team, and led by Artistic Director Peter Corry MBE, these young performers have poured their hearts and souls into rehearsals, ready to bring the beloved underwater tale to life.

The cast, which ranges in both age and experience, promises a vibrant and memorable theatrical experience, filled with enchanting music, stunning costumes, and impressive choreography.

The Cast of the Little Mermaid Jnr. Pic credit: BSPAThe Cast of the Little Mermaid Jnr. Pic credit: BSPA
The Cast of the Little Mermaid Jnr. Pic credit: BSPA

Tickets for BSPA’s ‘Little Mermaid Jnr’ are available now and can be purchased at: ticketsource.co.uk/bspa

"We are incredibly proud of our cast and the hard work they have put into this production," said Peter, Artistic Director of the Belfast School of Performing Arts.

"This show not only highlights their dedication and passion for performing arts but also provides a platform for young talent to shine and gain valuable experience both in the performing arts and in life in general, we hope this experience creates memories and friends that will last a lifetime for those involved."

‘Little Mermaid Jnr’ is a magical reimagining of the classic Disney tale, following the adventures of Ariel, a young mermaid with dreams of exploring the human world.

Amy Nelson Aged (14) as Ariel in BSPA's production of 'Little Mermaid Jr'. Pic credit: BSPAAmy Nelson Aged (14) as Ariel in BSPA's production of 'Little Mermaid Jr'. Pic credit: BSPA
Amy Nelson Aged (14) as Ariel in BSPA's production of 'Little Mermaid Jr'. Pic credit: BSPA

The production will feature all the favourite characters and songs that audiences know and love, making it a perfect outing for families and theatre enthusiasts alike.

The BSPA's Summer Youth Projects are designed to offer young people a unique opportunity to immerse themselves in the world of performing arts.

Participants receive professional training in acting, singing, and dancing, culminating in a full-scale production that showcases their newfound skills.

Sebastian - Nina Rodrigues (13) - with the Mersisters. Pic credit: BSPASebastian - Nina Rodrigues (13) - with the Mersisters. Pic credit: BSPA
Sebastian - Nina Rodrigues (13) - with the Mersisters. Pic credit: BSPA

The excitement doesn't end with ‘Little Mermaid Jnr’.

The BSPA will soon begin rehearsals of for their second Summer Youth Project, a delicious performance of Charlie and the Chocolate Factory which promises audiences a sweet treat towards the end of the summer

