Local produce and gorgeous gardens celebrated at Hillsborough Castle’s Summer Fair

This August bank holiday weekend (August 24-26), Hillsborough Castle’s stunning 100-acre gardens will come alive with the smells, sounds and sights of local artisanal delights, gardening advice, live music, storytelling and family fun in a three-day Summer Fair.

Previously known as the popular Hillsborough Honey Fair, the Summer Fair sees Hillsborough Castle & Gardens work closely with Food NI to invite around 30 celebrated local producers to conjure the taste of Northern Ireland for visitors.

The likes of Long Meadow Cider, The Curly Pigs, Shortcross Gin, Burren Balsamics, Fluffy Meringue, Indie Fude and Irish Black Butter will present their fantastic fare alongside hot food and treats from the kitchens of Glaze & Roll, Linen Hill Street Kitchen, Crumb & Beyond and Lick Gelato,

In addition to sampling locally grown fare, visitors can get up close and personal with Hillsborough Castle’s award-wining gardening team – learning secret tips and tricks at a Gardener’s Clinic and they’ll even have the chance to take home a cutting from the royal residence’s garden.

Hillsborough Castle and Gardens Summer Fair takes place from August 24-26. Pic credit: Historic Royal Palaces

For green-fingered little ones, there will be a kid’s potting table to entice them to the magical world of gardening.

Visitors can also pick up their own wildflower seeds to sow in their gardens from social enterprise Good to Grow, plus tips on tools and labelling from Hillsborough’s own garden volunteers, and compost and soil advice from Natural World Products, while Esker Farm Daffodils will also be on hand to help with bulbs for next spring.

Claire Woods, Head Gardener at Hillsborough Castle & Gardens said: “It is a privilege to share the gardens of Hillsborough Castle with our visitors throughout the year, and so it is fitting to give those attending the Summer Fair the opportunity to bring a little piece of the garden home with them to plant in their own gardens.

"We also look forward to chatting with our fellow green fingered friends during our Gardeners’ Clinic, where our gardening team and I will help with any head scratching problems and late-summer conundrums their plants, flowerbeds, hedges and borders may be bringing them at this time of year.”

There will be something for everyone at Hillsborough Castle and Gardens Summer Fair which takes place from August 24-26. Pic credit: Historic Royal Palaces

The Summer Fair will continue to celebrate the importance of bees and biodiversity.

The Native Irish Honey Bee Society’s stall will return this year and the Bee Inspired tent will offer honey made from the hives on-site. Gwen Earnshaw, Hillsborough’s Beekeeper will be on hand with advice on beekeeping and creating a bee friendly garden, joined by beekeepers and some of their hives from Killinchy Bee Keeping Association, Michael Young Honey and more.

Visitors can also enjoy The Peter Rabbit™ Adventure, which runs throughout the summer months until September 1 in the gardens, where children, parents and grandparents alike can enjoy an interactive trail.

Stuart Campbell, Public Engagement Manager at Hillsborough Castle commented: “Our whole team has put together a fantastic event that will draw foodies, gardeners and music lovers to Hillsborough Castle for the final bank holiday weekend of the summer.

“We are excited to be working with Food NI to showcase the best artisanal producers and makers in Northern Ireland.

"The whole experience will be complemented with live music, fantastic gardening tips and displays from our own team and other local businesses and social enterprises.