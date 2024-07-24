Tasty treats are on the menu as the speciality food fair returns to Moira Demesne

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Moira Speciality Food Fair makes a welcome return to Moira Demesne on Saturday August 17.

As always the event will celebrate the rich food heritage and innovative producers of the village and wider region.

You’ll get to meet food producers at the top of their game, making delicious creations and award winning products.

Chat to farmers from across Northern Ireland who are committed to sustainable farming methods and heritage breeds, vegetable growers working with the seasons and artisan producers using the best locally sourced ingredients to make exceptional foods.

Moira Speciality Food Fair returns to Moira Demesne this summer. Pic credit: LCCC

The vibrancy of the Northern Ireland food scene will be evident with artisanal producers that are fusing our native food culture with global influences. Innovation in food is at an all-time high and you’ll get to see this in the range of food and drink in our Speciality Food Hall.

Top chefs including Chefs Chris McGowan of Wine and Brine, and Leigh Ferguson of Origin 101 will be joined by NI's favourite chef, food writer and broadcaster, Paula McIntyre.

For further information on this year’s Speciality Food Fair in Moira, log onto https://www.visitlisburncastlereagh.com/

This day-long festival also features family-friendly and food-themed events.

Finally, it wouldn’t be a day out without the social hub that Moira Speciality Food Fair has become known for with a select gathering of Northern Ireland’s top food trucks, outdoor bar and lots of eating areas. Plus we’ll be joined by some great local musicians, choirs and bands.