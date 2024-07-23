Three top chefs ready to serve up a sizzling finale in Ireland's Next Top Chef Competition

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Three talented chefs are set to put their culinary skills to the test as they go head-to-head in a sizzling live cookery showdown at the Balmoral Hotel to claim the coveted title of ‘Ireland's Next Top Chef’.

Nathan Cox from The Artisan Cookhouse in Downpatrick, Rio Rissky from Radisson Blu St. Helen's Hotel in Dublin and Michelle De La Cruz from 2 Taps Winebar in Belfast will contest the Grand Final of this year’s Ireland's Next Top Chef Competition.

The thrilling culinary cook-off will take place at the Balmoral Hotel in Belfast on Thursday August 1 with the talented chefs tasked with putting their skills and creativity to the test by crafting a signature three-course meal to impress the esteemed judging panel.

Nathan Cox from The Artisan Cookhouse in Downpatrick will showcase his innovative Asian fusion style with a daring menu featuring smoked venison with dark chocolate jus.

Rio Rissky, Junior Sous Chef at Radisson Blu St. Helen's Hotel in Dublin is one of the chefs competing in the Next Top Chef competition at the Balmoral Hotel. Pic credit: Balmoral Hotel

Rio Rissky, Junior Sous Chef at Radisson Blu St. Helen's Hotel in Dublin, will combine French and Japanese techniques with a menu including pan fried octopus.

Michelle De La Cruz from 2 Taps Winebar in Belfast will present her experimental Filipino-inspired menu, blending unique flavours and innovative techniques.

The competition’s judges include Irish celebrity and Michelin star head chef, Dylan McGrath 2023 Great British Menu contestant, Kerry Roper, and BBC's Farm to Feast judge, Joris Minne.

The winner will receive the opportunity to undertake an all-expenses-paid mentorship at a prestigious two-star Michelin-starred restaurant of their choice; Dinner by Heston Blumenthal in London or Chapter One by Mickael Viljanen in Dublin.

Michelle De La Cruz from 2 Taps Winebar in Belfast is one of the chefs taking part in the Next Top Chef Competition at the Balmoral Hotel. Pic credit: Balmoral Hotel

The prestigious not-for-profit culinary competition, coordinated by the Balmoral Hotel, was open to professional chefs and home cooks and was established in 2023 to identify and nurture the next generation of culinary talent.

John Trainor, Director of Balmoral Hotel in Dunmurry and Stix & Stones restaurant in Belfast, said: “Nathan, Rio, and Michelle have shown exceptional skills, passion, and creativity that have set them apart at each knock-out stage of the competition to secure their place in the Grand Final.