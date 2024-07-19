NI’s artisan favourites await at the first of two Royal Hillsborough Farmers’ Markets

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The highly popular Royal Hillsborough Farmers Market is set to return twice over the coming months.

The first market will take place on Saturday July 27, followed by a second market on Saturday September 28. Both will take place from 10am to 3pm.

Hosted by Lisburn & Castlereagh City Council the vibrant artisan markets will be held in the usual spot along The Dark Walk in the historic village of Royal Hillsborough.

The upcoming market features a dynamic array of local produce, artisan producers and creators of art and craft.

Pictured at the launch of the Royal Hillsborough Farmers Market are (l-r), Victoria Allen, Potters Hill Plants; Hannah & Shane Donaldson, Round House Bakery (shop open in village); Aaron Heasley, Moon Gelato with Chair of Lisburn & Castlereagh City Council’s Regeneration & Growth Committee, Alderman Amanda Grehan. Pic credit: Kelvin Boyes

Visitors can look forward to exploring 50 stalls along The Dark Walk featuring a variety of artisanal foods and beverages, delicious street food, speciality coffees, as well as unique artworks, crafts and beauty.

Well-known names on the Northern Ireland artisan and street food scene will be showcased. This includes The Daily Apron, Moon Gelato, Tori's Bakery, Seaview Farms, Tom and Ollie, with street food from The Gardener’s Kitchen, Flavoursmyth and many more.

A selection of locally grown plants from Hillsborough's own independent plant nursery, Potters Hill Plants and an expertly curated selection of books will be on offer from The Royal Hillsborough Bookshop.

Alderman Amanda Grehan, Chair of Lisburn and Castlereagh City Council’s Regeneration and Growth Committee, said: “The Royal Hillsborough Farmers Market is a beloved fixture in the council’s food and drinks calendar.

"This year’s markets promise a rich assortment of seasonal produce, horticulture and thoughtfully curated designer crafts and sustainable living goods from vendors across Northern Ireland.

"The exceptional quality of local offerings reflects both the village’s charm and the broader council area’s commitment to excellence.

"Paying a visit to Royal Hillsborough any weekend is guaranteed to be a great day out for friends and families due to its unique mix of interesting shops, eateries, and recreational attractions.

"Taking in the historic sites around the village such as Hillsborough Fort and Forest and the stunning Hillsborough Castle and Gardens will ensure you have a memorable day out.”

Whether you are a local resident or a visitor from further afield, the combination of the farmers market and the village's attractions makes for an ideal outing, offering something for everyone.