Join the summer fun at your local library: free events for kids during the holidays
With this year’s Nine Book Nine Week Challenge running throughout July and August, libraries are buzzing with free events designed to keep young people entertained.
Children can enjoy Storytime and Craft sessions, which will take place in Dundonald on July 18.
Kids can meet Kubo the robot and learn the basics of coding through an interactive game that helps Kubo get to school, play football, and go to the shops. These coding sessions are scheduled for Carryduff on July 29, Lisburn City on July 31.
Simply visit or contact your local library to find out more about what's happening and join in the fun.
With a fantastic line-up of events, it's the perfect destination for children to learn, play, and grow this summer.