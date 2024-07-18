Join the summer fun at your local library: free events for kids during the holidays

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

This summer, your local library is the place to be for free fun and adventure! With school out, it's the perfect time for children to visit their local library, get creative, and make new friends.

Sign up to our daily NorthernIrelandWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NorthernIrelandWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

With this year’s Nine Book Nine Week Challenge running throughout July and August, libraries are buzzing with free events designed to keep young people entertained.

Children can enjoy Storytime and Craft sessions, which will take place in Dundonald on July 18.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Keep the kids busy at your local library this summer. Pic credit: Google

Kids can meet Kubo the robot and learn the basics of coding through an interactive game that helps Kubo get to school, play football, and go to the shops. These coding sessions are scheduled for Carryduff on July 29, Lisburn City on July 31.

Simply visit or contact your local library to find out more about what's happening and join in the fun.

With a fantastic line-up of events, it's the perfect destination for children to learn, play, and grow this summer.