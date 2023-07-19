Lisburn lad treads the boards at the Grand Opera House in their latest production of Oliver!

Lisburn lad Mason McLaughlin will be treading the boards at the Grand Opera House this week as he takes to the stage in the titular role in the hit musical Oliver!

The Grand Opera House Trust’s twelfth Summer Youth Production opens on Thursday July 20 when a cast of 160 young people, aged 10-18 years, take to the Theatre’s iconic stage to perform the musical.

Mason, a pupil at Pond Park Primary School, is also a student at the Belfast School of Performing Arts (BSPA) and since the age of four he had been nurturing his love of singing, dancing, and acting, playing Eddie in Sister Act Junior, Warner in Legally Blonde Junior, and performing in We Will Rock You.

Attending the pantomime at the Opera House each year, Mason is particularly excited to get the opportunity to perform as Oliver, alongside experiencing the energy and hard work that goes on backstage, making friends and learning from such an incredible team.

Pond Park Primary School pupil Mason McLaughlin will be playing Oliver in the Grand Opera House's Summer Youth Production. Pic credit: Grand Opera House Belfast

In addition to theatre, Mason has a keen interest in technology, singing and playing the drums, creating and editing videos at home, recording family trips, day in the life videos and even some of himself singing.

“Over the last two weeks of the Summer Youth Project for Oliver!, I really have enjoyed every minute,” said Mason.

"I have learned a lot from so many great teachers and made some great new friends along the way who I hope to keep in touch with.

"It really has been an unforgettable experience and I am grateful for the opportunity.”

Pond Park Primary School pupil Mason McLaughlin as Oliver, Caroline McMichael, who takes on the role of Nancy, Jackson Allen as Fagin, and Conor Kelly as the Artful Dodger. Pic credit: Grand Opera House Belfast

Mason will be joined on stage by Victoria College pupil Caroline McMichael, who takes on the role of Nancy, Jackson Allen as Fagin, and Conor Kelly as the Artful Dodger.

The Grand Opera House’s Summer Youth Production is the biggest project of its kind in Northern Ireland and the fully staged, costumed, and stylishly choreographed production has been rehearsed over 10 days, and opens on Thursday July 20 for five performances only.

Oliver! is often described as the perfect family musical with its enduring storyline which begins when Oliver Twist dares to ask for more food.

The outstanding musical score includes ‘Food Glorious Food’, ‘Where is Love?’, ‘Consider Yourself’, and ‘I’d Do Anything’, to name but a few.

Award-winning director Tony Finnegan, musical director Wilson Shields, and choreographer Rebecca Leonard, who also hails from Lisburn, lead the creative and production teams in coaching the cast and mounting the large-scale production.

Ian Wilson, Chief Executive of the Grand Opera House said: “The Theatre’s Summer Youth Production is well established as one of the biggest and most critically acclaimed projects of its kind in the UK and Ireland.

"Oliver! highlights the amazing talent that we have in Northern Ireland, and while the Summer Youth Production is credited with helping produce future acting and production talent, we know it is also an important platform in developing young people’s confidence, performance experience and communication skills.

"I can assure audiences that those skills and traits will be in abundance on stage and that they will experience a show to remember…and wanting ‘more’!”