Tonnes of fun for local kids at Dundonald International Ice Bowl’s inaugural summer scheme

Lisburn & Castlereagh City Council’s popular ‘Summer in the City’ Programme is back with a bang this summer.

With its usual jam-packed programme which runs across the Lisburn and Castlereagh area, providing over 2,500 places on summer schemes, swim camps and sports courses, this year for the first time saw Dundonald International Ice Bowl host its own summer scheme full of entertainment for 100 local children.

Visiting week one of the Summer Scheme at Dundonald International Ice Bowl, Chair of Leisure and Community Wellbeing, Councillor Thomas Beckett said: “It’s been great to see first-hand the fun and entertainment provided here by Dundonald International Ice Bowl.

"The children have enjoyed a week of in-house activities including tenpin bowling, ice skating and Indiana Land along with trips to nearby Streamvale Farm and Omniplex Cinema as well as Clip ‘n Climb, Pirates Adventure Golf Dundonald and Lagan Valley LeisurePlex.

Councillor Thomas Beckett, Chair of Lisburn & Castlereagh City Council’s Communities & Wellbeing Committee pictured with children attending the first ever Summer Scheme at Dundonald International Ice Bowl. Pic credit: Lisburn and Castlereagh City Council

“The council continues to recognise the importance and popularity of the ‘Summer in the City’ programme. It plays a valuable role in terms of support for parents and carers during the busy summer months, which can often feel long.

"Offering superb value for money and catering for children aged from 5 years to 16, the programmes include a varied range of activities and sports with something to suit everyone.”

‘Summer in the City’ sessions are delivered by a team of qualified staff and coaches and include activities such as the Leisure Pool, Indiana Land, games, bouncy castle and arts & crafts.

Having fun at the first ever Summer Scheme at Dundonald International Ice Bowl. Pic credit: Lisburn and Castlereagh City Council

