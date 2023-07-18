Summer junior golf coaching camp is a swinging success at Castlereagh Hills and Aberdelghy Golf Courses

Lisburn & Castlereagh City Council’s popular ‘Summer in the City’ Programme returned this year with its usual jam-packed offering across the Lisburn and Castlereagh area.

The ‘Summer in the City’ Programme provides over 2,500 places on summer schemes, swim camps and sports courses, including the Junior Golf Coaching Camps held at Castlereagh Hills and Aberdelghy Golf Courses.

Delivered by PGA Professional at Castlereagh Hills and Aberdelghy Golf Courses, Wesley Ramsey, the Golf Coaching Camps are suitable for boys and girls aged 7 – 16 years.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Visiting week one of the Junior Golf Coaching Camp at Castlereagh Hills Golf Course, Chair of Leisure and Community Wellbeing, Councillor Thomas Beckett said: “Sports courses such as the Junior Golf Coaching Camps offer children the chance to get outside, get active and meet new friends whilst potentially trying the sport of golf for the first ever time.

Councillor Thomas Beckett, Chair of Lisburn & Castlereagh City Council’s Communities & Wellbeing Committee pictured with PGA Professional at Castlereagh Hills Golf Course, Wesley Ramsay and participants in the 2023 Junior Golf Coaching Programme. Pic credit: Lisburn and Castlereagh City Council

" Avid golfers are also welcome to keep up their golfing skills as the coaching is delivered in a tailored way to suit all individuals.

"Having gained a merited reputation, Castlereagh Hills continues to be a popular 18-hole golf course in the Lisburn Castlereagh area and I hope these young people are inspired to continue the sport.”

PGA Professional Wesley Ramsay continued: “Golfing enthusiasts aged 7 – 16 years can get involved in our Golf Coaching Camps at Castlereagh Hills Golf Course and Aberdelghy Golf Course.

Advertisement

Advertisement

"The camps are ideal for both beginners and experienced players. All sessions will be enjoyable for the kids as I coach through a games based learning and practice approach. You can expect to learn the basics such as how to hold a golf club and hit the golf ball plus lots more.”

PGA Professional at Castlereagh Hills Golf Course, Wesley Ramsay and participants in the 2023 Junior Golf Coaching Programme. Pic credit: Lisburn and Castlereagh City Council

A programme of summer schemes and other sports courses are delivered across the council area and allow children to experience a new sport.

Summer Scheme venues within the ‘Summer in the City’ programme include Dundonald International Ice Bowl, Lagan Valley LeisurePlex, Glenmore Activity Centre, Grove Activity Centre, Lough Moss Leisure Centre and Ballybeen Sports Hub.

To find out more visit www.castlereaghhills.com/lessons/courses/ or to book online, go to www.theleisureplex.com.

Councillor Thomas Beckett, Chair of Lisburn & Castlereagh City Council’s Communities & Wellbeing Committee pictured with PGA Professional at Castlereagh Hills Golf Course, Wesley Ramsay and participants in the 2023 Junior Golf Coaching Programme. Pic credit: Lisburn and Castlereagh City Council

Advertisement

Advertisement