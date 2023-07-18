The South Eastern HSC Trust’s Post-Adoption Service recently arranged a ‘Pony Camp’ for children who have been adopted, to give them an opportunity to socialise with other children who have also experienced the adoption process.

The event comes as The South Eastern HSC Trust’s Post-Adoption Service operates with an ethos to always try to come up with creative ways to meet the needs of the young people and families that they work with.

Pictured: The horse-riding session in progress. The Pony Camp’ for children who have been adopted gave children an opportunity to socialise with other children who have also experienced the adoption process. Photo contributed via South Eastern HSC Trust

A series of four sessions were hosted by Ballyknock stables in Hillsborough, where the young people attending were taught about the mental health benefits of horse-riding and how to take care of these gentle animals to encourage them to develop empathy and problem solving skills.

A spokesperson said: “The interactive nature of the ‘Pony Camp’ was a perfect setting for children to interact with their peers, this improves their communication skills and build their self-confidence, resulting in each child becoming more vocal within the group as the sessions progressed.

"The children enjoyed this experience and felt a real sense of accomplishment at the end of the camp after mastering a new set of unique skills.

"This innovative programme also gave their adoptive families the chance to meet each other to help them to build up informal networks of support.”

Pictured: a horse during the event. Photo credit: Contributed via South Eastern HSC Trust

The difference in the childrens’ demeanour was noted by their families, with one delighted parent explaining:

"I was so happy to see my daughter interact with other children, she has been struggling with anxiety at school so to see her riding horses in a calm and relaxed manner was wonderful.”

Another parent commented: “I have not seen them smile so much in such a long time, it has been amazing to watch them transform from a nervous to a very confident rider in a few weeks.”

Head of Service, Nuala Hanna added: “The Post Adoption Service works closely with families to tailor packages of support that will meet the needs of our adopted children and young people.

