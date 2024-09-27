Lisburn woman looks forward to treading the boards at the Grand Opera House in Ulster Operatic’s Legally Blonde

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Lisburn woman Jordan Arnold is eagerly looking forward to her return to the stage of the Grand Opera House when she treads the boards in Ulster Operatic’s upcoming production of the hit musical Legally Blonde.

Jordan, well known as a presenter on Q Radio, is no stranger to the theatrical stage, having performed in musicals since she was a child. She has even performed on the stage of the Grand Opera House before, in a production of Oliver! when she took on the role of Nancy,

"I loved watching musicals as a child,” said Jordan. "My first role was Fagin in my P7 play of Oliver! and whilst a bearded older man might not seem like a natural role for a 10 year old girl, I absolutely loved it.

“I went to Wallace Prep and the P3 teacher, June Wilson, who did the annual school musical was just fabulous, she really nurtured my love for performing at that young age.

Lisburn woman Jordan Arnold plays Paulette in Ulster Operatic's Legally Blonde alongside Karen Hawthorne as Elle Woods. Pic credit: Ulster Operatic

"After that, I joined local theatre group Panto Players (now Fusion Theatre) and played Dorothy in The Wizard of Oz in the Island Centre at the age of 11, which was my first show outside of a school setting, and that was me hooked.

"I've had many roles that I've adored, but I think my favourite was Nancy in Oliver! with Ulster Operatic Company back in 2014.”

Jordan is taking on the role of Paulette in the new production of Legally Blonde, which opens at the Grand Opera House on October 8.

The role was brought to the big screen in the movie by Jennifer Coolidge and Jordan is thrilled to be bringing the character to life in Belfast.

Jordan Arnold previously performed at the Grand Opera House as Nancy in Oliver!

"Paulette is brash, loud and larger than life, but ultimately has a huge heart and just wants love and happiness, for herself and those around her,” Jordan explained.

“She has been a dream role for me for quite some time, with belty songs and funny dialogue, and I'm so excited to be playing her.

"This is my first show in many years and when we sat around the piano at that first rehearsal back in May and had our first sing through the show, it felt like coming home.

"Every cast member is so tremendously talented but I have to give a special mention to Karen Hawthorne, our Elle Woods, who I know is going to blow everyone away.”

Looking forward to opening night, Jordan is certain that everyone who sees the show will fall in love with it.

"I am absolutely buzzing for opening night- it can't come quickly enough,” she continued. “There will, of course, be nerves on the night, but excitement is definitely the overriding emotion.

"I promise no matter who you are, what age you are or your knowledge or lack thereof of the story, you will have a ball.

"I think Legally Blonde has it all - a great storyline, witty dialogue, some big laughs, high energy, heartwarming moments and a positive message.

"The singing, acting and dancing, under the creative direction of Tony Finnegan, Matthew Watson and Wilson Shields is phenomenal and expertly carried out by our incredible cast.

