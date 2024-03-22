Lisnagarvey Operatic returns to the Lisburn stage with a new production of the musical Guys and Dolls

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Lisburn’s award winning musical theatre company will be returning to the stage of the Island Hall from April 16-20 and tickets are on sale now from Lagan Valley Island Box Office.

After the roaring success of last April's Sister Act in 2023 with sold-out audiences on their feet every night, this vintage production with a new lease of life promises to have you laughing throughout and singing all the way back home.

Rehearsals are in full swing for Lisnagarvey Operatic Society's production of Guys and Dolls, which will be staged at the Island Hall this April. Pic credit: LODS

'Guys and Dolls' still hits the mark with audiences 74 years after its Broadway debut, spurning a film starring Frank Sinatra as 'Nathan Detroit' and Marlon Brando as 'Sky Masterson'.