Lisnagarvey Operatic returns to the Lisburn stage with a new production of the musical Guys and Dolls

Rehearsals are in full swing for Lisnagarvey Operatic Society’s upcoming production of the musical Guys and Dolls.
By Julie-Ann Spence
Published 22nd Mar 2024, 12:24 GMT
Lisburn’s award winning musical theatre company will be returning to the stage of the Island Hall from April 16-20 and tickets are on sale now from Lagan Valley Island Box Office.

After the roaring success of last April's Sister Act in 2023 with sold-out audiences on their feet every night, this vintage production with a new lease of life promises to have you laughing throughout and singing all the way back home.

Rehearsals are in full swing for Lisnagarvey Operatic Society's production of Guys and Dolls, which will be staged at the Island Hall this April. Pic credit: LODSRehearsals are in full swing for Lisnagarvey Operatic Society's production of Guys and Dolls, which will be staged at the Island Hall this April. Pic credit: LODS
'Guys and Dolls' still hits the mark with audiences 74 years after its Broadway debut, spurning a film starring Frank Sinatra as 'Nathan Detroit' and Marlon Brando as 'Sky Masterson'.

With infamous songs such as 'Luck be a Lady', 'Sit Down You're Rocking the Boat' and 'Sue Me' and a timeless script that will have you laughing from start to finish, let Lisnagarvey transport you to New York City for this evening of fine entertainment.

