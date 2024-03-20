Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The Shamrock Tenors will make their West End debut when they perform at the Adelphi Theatre in London on Tuesday July 30.

The West End performance comes hot on the heels of the band’s Northern Ireland tour later this year, as well as the success of their Ulster Hall concert, which was screened on BBC2 on St Patrick’s Day.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sign up to the weekly Staying In newsletter. What to watch, what to listen to and what to read if you're staying in. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from NorthernIrelandWorld within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Raymond Walsh, who is no stranger to the West End having played Monsieur Thénardier in Les MIserables, is excited for the London date.

Most Popular

Shamrock Tenors get ready for their West End debut. Pic credit: Shamrock Tenors

"I can’t quite believe that a West End show is happening,” said Raymond.

"As lads who all grew up doing theatre, performing in London’s West End always seemed like a far fetched dream so to have our show up in lights on the strand is mind blowing.

"We will be throwing the kitchen sink at the production and making sure that it’s a night that London never forgets.

Advertisement

Advertisement

"We couldn’t be more grateful to our friends, families and fans for getting us to this point and hope this is just the start of plenty of exciting things to come.”

Shamrock Tenors look forward to their West End debut this summer. Pic credit: Shamrock Tenors

Tickets for the London show are on sale now at https://lwtheatres.co.uk/whats-on/shamrock-tenors/.

Their infectious energy, combined with bags of Belfast charm, brings new life to classics including Danny Boy, Black Velvet Band, Whiskey in the Jar and The Wild Rover, as well as some original new music.

The five-strong group are performers who represent both sides of the community in Northern Ireland; five extraordinary talents including the country’s best multi-instrumentalists, a champion Irish dancer and musical theatre stars.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Created by Raymond Walsh (Les Misérables - West End/UK Tour/Staged Concert) and proudly supported by Tourism Ireland, the Shamrock Tenors are: Tom Brandon (Original Cast - Choir of Man), Matthew Campbell (Choir of Man, Australia), Jimmy Johnston, and brothers Jack and Raymond Walsh.