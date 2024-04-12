Lisnagarvey Operatic returns to the Lisburn stage with musical Guys and Dolls

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

'Guys and Dolls' tells a fable of love and gambling based across New York City and Havana, with iconic characters and songs made famous by household names such as Frank Sinatra, Marlon Brandon and later Nathan Lane.

With soaring singing and breath-taking dancing, Lisnagarvey are raising the bar again after the sold-out success of last Spring's production of 'Sister Act'.

The cast includes Joshua Martin as Sky Masterson, Hannah Conlon as Sarah Brown, Sean Harkin as Nathan Detroit. and Caoimhe Ryan as Miss Adelaide.

Lisnagarvey Operatic Society returns to the Lisburn stage with Guys and Dolls. Pic credit: LODS

Musical direction is by Keith Pyper, rehearsal pianist is Geoffrey Cherry MBE, and choreography is by Jordan Rosborough.

Looking forward to the show, Director Wilfie Pyper said: “It is a joy to be directing the iconic 'Guys and Dolls' at the Island Hall.

"This is a musical that never dates. It is packed with memorable musical numbers like 'Luck Be A Lady', 'I've Never Been in Love Before' and of course, the toe-tapping title song 'Guys and Dolls'.

"It has been a joy for the cast and I to bring the wonderful characters like Nathan Detroit, Sky Masterson and the ditsy Adelaide to life and audiences will be in for a treat when they hear the singing of the huge chorus. I am beyond excited to be bringing this wonderful show to Lisburn.”

Guys and Dolls runs from Tuesday April 16 to Saturday April 20 at the Island Hall, with shows beginning at 7.30pm. Tickets are available from the Lagan Valley Island box office online or by telephone. Pic credit: LODS

Company Chairperson Gillian McQuade added: “People should come and see, and support our show because we work hard all year round trying to make musical theatre such a success within the local community.”Coming to see our shows gives everyone that break from the reality of their busy day-to-day lives, that they can come along, sit and even sing along for a few hours close to home and have a memorable night.”