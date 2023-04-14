Register
Lisnagarvey Operatic Society get in on the act with their new musical production

Lisburn’s awardwinning musical theatre company, Lisnagarvey Operatic Society, is putting the finishing touches to new show Sister Act, which will be staged at the Island Hall on April 25-29.

By Julie-Ann Spence
Published 14th Apr 2023, 11:14 BST
Updated 14th Apr 2023, 11:14 BST

After three years of being unable to produce a spring show due to Covid, the Lisnagarvey Operatic members are bringing you this heavenly musical that is joyous and uplifting in equal measures.

Disco diva Deloris’ life takes a surprising turn when she witnesses a murder. Placed under protective custody she is hidden in the one place she shouldn’t be found – a convent!

Encouraged to help the struggling choir, she helps her fellow sisters find their true voices as she unexpectedly rediscovers her own.

Lisnagarvey Operatic Society will be staging the hit musical Sister Act at the Island Hall in Lisburn on April 25-29. Pic by Norman Briggs, rnbphotographyniLisnagarvey Operatic Society will be staging the hit musical Sister Act at the Island Hall in Lisburn on April 25-29. Pic by Norman Briggs, rnbphotographyni
Lisnagarvey Operatic Society will be staging the hit musical Sister Act at the Island Hall in Lisburn on April 25-29. Pic by Norman Briggs, rnbphotographyni
Under the direction of the award winning Wilfie Pyper MBE, Musical Direction from Keith Pyper and the Choreography of Jordan Rosborough this is one show not to be missed.

Tickets are available from the box office 028 9244 7744 or online https://islandartscentre.com/event/sister-act-musical-theatre-show.

Lisnagarvey Operatic Society will be staging the hit musical Sister Act at the Island Hall in Lisburn on April 25-29. Pic by Norman Briggs, rnbphotographyniLisnagarvey Operatic Society will be staging the hit musical Sister Act at the Island Hall in Lisburn on April 25-29. Pic by Norman Briggs, rnbphotographyni
