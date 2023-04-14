Lisnagarvey Operatic Society get in on the act with their new musical production

After three years of being unable to produce a spring show due to Covid, the Lisnagarvey Operatic members are bringing you this heavenly musical that is joyous and uplifting in equal measures.
Disco diva Deloris’ life takes a surprising turn when she witnesses a murder. Placed under protective custody she is hidden in the one place she shouldn’t be found – a convent!
Encouraged to help the struggling choir, she helps her fellow sisters find their true voices as she unexpectedly rediscovers her own.
Under the direction of the award winning Wilfie Pyper MBE, Musical Direction from Keith Pyper and the Choreography of Jordan Rosborough this is one show not to be missed.
Tickets are available from the box office 028 9244 7744 or online https://islandartscentre.com/event/sister-act-musical-theatre-show.