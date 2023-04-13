Eden Project Communities is inviting any Lisburn residents and local groups that are planning Coronation celebrations or June community events to come and join their workshop or just pop in to meet them and collect resources from Bridge Community Centre in Lisburn, on Wednesday April 26 from 2pm to 4pm.

If you’re planning to host a Big Lunch during the Month of Community or you’re hosting a Coronation celebration, come along to the roadshow and collect your free resources including a letter from the King. You’ll receive craft workshop ideas, green thinking ideas, money saving and fundraising ideas. There’s also professional photography and voucher giveaway opportunities.

Grainne McCloskey, Scotland and Northern Ireland Regional Manager, said: “We’re excited to meet representatives of community groups, individuals planning to get together with neighbours, school teachers, youth leaders and anyone getting ready to organise a Big Lunch this summer at Bridge Community Centre on Wednesday 26 April.

Get the party started with help from The Eden Project

“It makes sense during this cost of living crisis to keep costs down and give Big Lunch organisers the option to collect their resources directly and it gives Eden Project Communities representatives a great opportunity to meet people face to face who have registered to host a Big Lunch on their doorstep, in their street or in their local community.

"They can come along and collect their Big Lunch resources and share details of their Big Lunch plans with us over a cup of tea.”The Coronation Big Lunch will form part of the celebrations for His Majesty The King and Her Majesty The Queen Consort’s Coronation Weekend between May 6-8.