Dromore Royal British Legion host King's Coronation Concert in Banbridge

The Dromore Branch of the Royal British Legion are honoured to have on the night, the presence of the Band, Bugles, Pipes and Drums of the Royal Irish Regiment, The Northern Ireland Military Wives Choir, The Frontier Pipe Band (all their members are Veterans) plus Skeogh Melody Flute band.
The Compere on the night will be Mr Mervyn Walker.
All proceeds on the night will go towards the Poppy Appeal plus Branch Funds.
Tickets are priced at £15 and are available from the Bannville Hotel or Graham's Newsagents in Dromore.
Alternatively, you can pay at the door on the night or pre-order tickets from Colin on 07742949094.
The event will start at 7.30pm with doors opening at 6.45pmpm, however, the organisers would kindly ask everyone attending to be seated by no later than 7.20pm if possible.