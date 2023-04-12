Hillsborough Young Farmers Club’s annual Balmoral Bash is returning on Friday May 12 and promises to be a night not to be missed.

Head over to The Alchemy Moira after the Balmoral Show for a night of great entertainment.

DJ Ryan M will be warming up the crowd before multi-award winning country music star Johnny Brady takes to the stage.

Doors open at 8pm for over 18s only.

Tickets are priced at £12 and are available now by contacting Laura on 07761761298 or Glyn on 07933508739. Book tickets early to avoid disappointment.

Ticket collection information will be released at a later date.

For more information visit Hillsborough Young Farmer Club’s social media at www.facebook.com/Hillsboroughyoungfarmers/

The club can also be contacted via email at [email protected]