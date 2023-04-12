Register
Hillsborough Young Farmers look forward to 'Balmoral Bash'

Hillsborough Young Farmers Club’s annual Balmoral Bash is returning on Friday May 12 and promises to be a night not to be missed.

By Julie-Ann Spence
Published 12th Apr 2023, 09:46 BST
Updated 12th Apr 2023, 09:46 BST

Head over to The Alchemy Moira after the Balmoral Show for a night of great entertainment.

DJ Ryan M will be warming up the crowd before multi-award winning country music star Johnny Brady takes to the stage.

Doors open at 8pm for over 18s only.

    Hillsborough Young Farmers look forward to the Balmoral Bash at the Alchemy in MoiraHillsborough Young Farmers look forward to the Balmoral Bash at the Alchemy in Moira
    Hillsborough Young Farmers look forward to the Balmoral Bash at the Alchemy in Moira

    Tickets are priced at £12 and are available now by contacting Laura on 07761761298 or Glyn on 07933508739. Book tickets early to avoid disappointment.

    Ticket collection information will be released at a later date.

    Royal Ulster Agricultural Society honours stalwart member Cynthia Aiken

    For more information visit Hillsborough Young Farmer Club’s social media at www.facebook.com/Hillsboroughyoungfarmers/

    The club can also be contacted via email at [email protected]

    The Royal Ulster Agricultural Society’s Balmoral Show will run from May 10 until May 13 at Balmoral Park in Lisburn. For further information or to buy tickets, visit www.balmoralshow.co.uk.

