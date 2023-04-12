Head over to The Alchemy Moira after the Balmoral Show for a night of great entertainment.
DJ Ryan M will be warming up the crowd before multi-award winning country music star Johnny Brady takes to the stage.
Doors open at 8pm for over 18s only.
Tickets are priced at £12 and are available now by contacting Laura on 07761761298 or Glyn on 07933508739. Book tickets early to avoid disappointment.
Ticket collection information will be released at a later date.
For more information visit Hillsborough Young Farmer Club’s social media at www.facebook.com/Hillsboroughyoungfarmers/
The club can also be contacted via email at [email protected]
The Royal Ulster Agricultural Society’s Balmoral Show will run from May 10 until May 13 at Balmoral Park in Lisburn. For further information or to buy tickets, visit www.balmoralshow.co.uk.