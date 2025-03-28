Lisnagarvey Operatic’s production of Beauty and the Beast is a real family affair

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Lisnagarvey Operatic Society’s upcoming production of the musical Beauty and the Beast is proving to be a real family affair as grandparents, parents, and children, all join the cast and crew for the show.

Jack Cranston is taking on one of the titular roles in the show – the Beast – while is mum Claire is playing Madame de la Grande Bouche. They are joined by Sam in the chorus.

“It’s a really unique experience being able to perform with my family,” said Jack.

"My family have been involved with Lisnagarvey Operatic and Dramatic Society for decades, and being on stage with my mother, a long-standing member, is always a laugh, but now being able to perform with my younger brother, and seeing him grow in ability and confidence is really special for me.

Jack Cranston, who will be playing the Beast in Lisnagarvey Operatic Society's Beauty and the Beast, with brother Sam, who is in the chorus, and mum Claire who is playing Madame de la Grande Bouche. Pic credit: LODS

"I’m really looking forward to putting on the show, so much work has gone into it behind the scenes, it's going to be a great watch for any theatre goers.”

Mum Claire added: “It is so lovely to be able to share time with my family as we all enjoy a hobby that we love together, to watch their confidence and skills develop and be able to go home and have a good chinwag about the events at the end of the night.

"It definitely brings a mix of emotions – a combination of laughter, nerves and pride.

"We have a lot of family groups in not only this production but in our society as a whole some with three generations of family members taking part both on and off the stage.

Hannah Conlon will be performing as Belle in Lisnagarvey Operatic's Beauty and the Beast, while her sister Beth is a 'Silly Girl'. Pic credit: LODS

"However, family involved or not, at Garvey we pride ourselves on being welcoming to all and many of our members talk about our 'Garvey Family'.

"This production has everything you want and need for a fantastic family night out! It is light and entertaining but powerful.

"It will have you laughing, crying and singing along to all your favourite song.”

The Piper family are also the backbone of the show, with Wilfie as the director, his son Keith as musical director, Simon is stepping into the shoes of Lumière, while his wife Wendy is playing the Baker’s wife and son Isaac is in the chorus.

Simon Piper will be performing as Lumiere in Lisnagarvey Operatic's Beauty and the Beast, while his wife Wendy plays the Baker's Wife and his son Isaac is in the chorus. Pic credit: LODS

“It's always great fun performing with your family, it gives you an extra buzz,” said Simon, who is looking forward to playing the enchanted candelabra.

Simon’s wife Wendy added: “Performing with my family has two sides to it. It's lovely that we all have the same love of theatre and can enjoy everything together but as mum I get landed with keeping everyone else prepared and organised.

"I'm really looking forward to opening night. Waiting in the wings and listening to the overture before you go on followed by the burst of energy and the feel of the heat of the lights is the magic that theatre is all about.”

The beautiful Belle is being played by Hannah Conlon, whose sister Beth is also in the show as one of the ‘Silly Girls’.

Leon Armstrong will become Chip in Lisnagarvey Operatic Society's Beauty and the Beast and his older sister Amelia is in the chorus. Pic credit: LODS

Hannah is delighted to be stepping into one of the leading roles in Lisnagarvey’s show once again this year and is thrilled to become Belle.

"Belle is an independent young woman with a love for books and adventure, who values kindness and inner beauty above all else which allows her to discover the true heart of the Beast,” she explained.

"Rehearsals have been so much fun. I defy anyone to come out of Beauty and the Beast rehearsals in a bad mood - it’s just not possible!”

Performing on stage with her sister Beth has been a fantastic experience for Hannah.

“Before joining Garvey, Beth and I last performed together about 10 years ago,” Hannah explained.

"It’s lovely to spend time together doing something we love. Plus, she often supplies my rehearsal caffeine and snacks unprompted, so you’ll never hear me complain!”

Wilfie Piper is directing Lisnagarvey Operatic's Beauty and the Beast and his son Keith is the musical director. Pic credit: LODS

Leon Armstrong is playing the adorable role of Chip and his sister Amelia is in the chorus, whilst the company’s Wardrobe Mistress Jennifer Anderson is delighted that her grandson Archie is following the family tradition by joining the chorus.

Leon, one of the youngest members of the cast, has been having a great time rehearsing to become the little teacup ‘Chip’.

"Chip is a funny little guy with a bubbly personality, a bit like me,” Leon explained. “All he wishes for is for everyone to be human again and he really hopes that he can be a real boy again one day.

"I love rehearsals. We are working very hard. I have great craic with all of the cast. I'm one of the youngest and they look after me well. I love watching the Principals do their thing, as I am learning lots from them.”

Leon is also loving performing with his sister Amelie. “I'm very close to my big sister Amelia and it's really special for us to be in the same show. We performed a duet on the very same stage this time last year in the Island Hall.

"We both love music and the performing arts so it's really lovely to have this shared interest together.”

Everyone in the cast is looking forward to opening night and they are sure the audiences will love the spectacular show.

"It's going to be a spectacular show of colour, music and dance,” added Leon. “You will laugh and cry all at the same time.

"Go and get your tickets, it's a show not to be missed.”

The show runs at the Island Hall in Lisburn from April 8 – 12 and tickets are on sale now from the Box Office.