Relax and enjoy a night of classical music with the South Ulster Sinfonia

A night of live, classical music is coming to Lisburn as The South Ulster Sinfonia celebrates the arrival of a new season with their Spring Concert at St Patrick’s Pastoral Centre on April 5.

Classical music enthusiasts will be treated to a varied programme that includes J.S Bach's Concerto for 2 Violins, Schubert's Rosamunde Ballet Music, highlights from John Williams Jurassic Park, hits from ABBA, Disney and more. Music fans of all ages and genres will find something in this programme to enjoy.

The performance will be conducted by Philip Walton, who is a current member of the Ulster Orchestra and led by Fionnuala Toman.

Philip will also be joining Brigid Walton to perform Bach’s Concerto for Two Violins.

The South Ulster Sinfonia will be performing at St Patrick's Pastoral Centre on Sunday April 4. Pic credit: South Ulster Sinfonia

Don't miss out on this opportunity to support local musicians and immerse yourself in the magic of live music.

The concert will take place on Saturday, April 5 at St Patrick’s Pastoral Centre, Lisburn, starting at 7.30pm.

Tickets are available online at southulstersinfonia.eventbrite.co.uk and cost £10 (£8 Concession/£5 Under 14).

Tickets can also be purchased at the door on the evening of the event.

The South Ulster Sinfonia is a community-based orchestra of over 50 accomplished musicians who work with local schools, community choirs, and charities to encourage music making in the local area.

They most recently played alongside students from The Suzuki Method Northern Ireland at a recent concert in Lisburn.

The group practices every two weeks on a Saturday and welcomes new members.

The South Ulster Sinfonia can also be followed on Facebook and Instagram