Local actors put on mesmerising performances in the amateur premiere of Les Misérables

An array of local talent has taken to the stage of the Grand Opera House as Belfast Operatic Company’s amateur premiere of Les Misérables: Let The People Sing began its sold out run.

Such was the available talent in Northern Ireland, a double cast are sharing the roles throughout the week.

On opening night David McCrossan, who lives in Hillsborough, took on the iconic role of Jean Valjean.

David is no stranger to the Grand Opera House stage, winning a NODA award for his performance as Che Guevara in Ulster Operatic’s production of Evita.

A fantastic display of local talent at the Grand Opera House as Les Miserables is brought to the stage by Belfast Operatic. Pic credit: Gorgeous Photography

David was truly fantastic in the role of the criminal turned honest man, who is at the centre of Les Misérables. With a performance to match Alfie Boe, the emotion and range he gave was heart wrenching and beautiful.

Another local man, Boyd Rodgers, played his counterpart, the determined Inspector Javert, who hunts Valjean across the years, after he breaks parole to start a new life.

The Lisburn teacher is all too familiar with the Grand Opera House stage and it was a pleasure to see him back in action in one of the show’s most challenging roles. And he certainly rose to meet that challenge.

Another familiar Lisburn face, Jordan Arnold, took on the role of the comedic baddie ‘Madam Thenadier’, which was played rather unusually with a broad Northern Irish accent. Following a recent stand out performance as Paulette in Legally Blonde, Jordan is certainly making comedic roles her forte.

Belfast Operatic brings Les Miserable to the Grand Opera House stage in a production that is a real tour-de-force. Pic credit: Gorgeous Photography

One of the most memorable performances on opening night came from Caroline McMichael.

She was magnificent as Eponine, the street urchin with a heart of gold who sadly suffers from unrequited love.

Caroline’s performance of On My Own was a work of art. It was natural and pitched to perfection.

And her death scene, ‘A Little Fall of Rain’, brought many tears to the eyes of the audience.

A truly memorable production of Les Miserables from Belfast Operatic Company at the Grand Opera House. Pic credit: Gorgeous Photography

The large ensemble filled the stage and were a fantastic support to the principal cast, utilising a simple but very effective set on stage throughout.

A word of congratulations to Director Kerry Rodgers, whose vision brought the show to life.

Musical Director Colin Scott, founder of the Belfast Pops Orchestra, had the entire cast well rehearsed with faultless musical performances throughout from the entire cast.

Choreographer Timothy Bell, who has worked with Belfast Operatic, as well as a number of other local theatre companies, for many years, certainly had a mammoth task with a cast of over 70 of all ages. However, the stage was used perfectly, giving a sense of depth without being crowded.

Having seen one set of principals perform so well, it would be a fantastic experience to see the second cast take to the stage as well. However, without a doubt they will be just as polished and professional as the opening night line up.

Sadly for anyone without a ticket, the show is now sold out, but if you are heading to the Opera House to see it, you are in for a real treat.

The show is a prime example of just how much musical theatre talent Northern Ireland has to offer.