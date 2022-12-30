The Lyric Theatre in Belfast has cancelled the remaining performances of its festive show, The Snow Queen.

The musical production, which was due to run until December 31, has been pulled due to ‘multiple illnesses’ within the company.

On Wednesday (December 28) the theatre announced that the day’s shows would be cancelled along with the 12pm show on Thursday. It had been hoped that the 4pm show on Thursday would be able to continue as normal, but this too ended up being cancelled.

A spokesperson for the Lyric Theatre apologised on social for any disappointment.

"We regret to announce that we have had to cancel the rest of the run of The Snow Queen. Unfortunately, this is due to multiple illnesses within the company and, although everyone has made their best efforts to get the show back up, this has proved impossible.

"We are truly sorry to have to do this, and sincerely apologise for your disappointment and any inconvenience caused.”