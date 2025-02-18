Mid Ulster men bring dance back to the Lyric with space-age ballet

Two Mid Ulster men will bring local dance back to Belfast's Lyric Theatre after eights with the world premiere of Six Dance Collective's new production, The View from Mars.

Sign up to our daily NorthernIrelandWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NorthernIrelandWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Running for three performance from February 20-22 in the Naughton Studio, the bold new work combines cutting edge choreography, live music, and electronic visual arts.

The one-act dance piece follows a lone space traveller cast adrift from Earth. Through a journey of self-discovery, the traveller navigates a void of memories, regrets, and nostalgia, exploring themes of masculinity and mental health. The story is brought to life by an all-local creative team: choreographer and Six Dance Collective Artistic Director Ruaidhrí Maguire, composer Amelia Clarkson, and visual artist Conan McIvor. The work is performed by dancer Dominic Harrison and cellist David McCann.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Marking the return of local dance to the Lyric after eight years, Executive Producer Jimmy Fay said: “We’re thrilled to welcome local dance back to the Lyric after 8 years with this exciting young company. Six Dance Collective brings a bold and fresh approach to ballet, offering Belfast audiences something truly unique. The View from Mars promises a striking new dance experience in the intimate setting of our Naughton Studio.”

Conan McIvor and Ruaidhri Maguire pictured at rehearsals. Credit: Amelia Clarkson

At the centre of the creative process is Mid Ulster creatives, Moneymore choreographer and ballet dancer Ruaidhrí Maguire and Ballinderry visual artist and theatre maker, Conan McIvor. With themes of masculinity and mental health at the centre of the work, the artists draw on a joint-heritage and understanding in their creative process.

Choreographer Ruaidhrí Maguire said: “The View from Mars explores what it means to feel cast adrift yet still search for purpose. The world of dance was a huge leap from my rural Ulster upbringing, and yet movement has meaning beyond what words can achieve. Our story is set on Mars, but the themes of mental health and masculinity are incredibly personal to our local communities.”

This production marks Six Dance Collective’s first fully professional work, following the success of their inaugural show, White Doves (The MAC, 2023), which brought 28 young dancers together for Belfast’s first newly created ballet.

Tickets are available here