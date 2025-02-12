New play tackles support for head injury assessment in youth contact sports

C21 Theatre Company will be bringing its latest production, ‘Under the Lights’, to the Island Arts Centre on Saturday March 1 at 8pm.

The play will have its world premiere at the Mac Theatre in Belfast on February 20-22 before taking to the road for performances across Northern Ireland.

Written by NI actor and playwright Maria Connolly, who draws from her personal experience, directed by Stephen Kelly and starring John Travers, this powerful production aims to create conversations about head injury awareness and player welfare in all contact sports.

Josh Blair (John Travers) was never any good at team sports, that is until he joins Validus Grammar and goes along for a rugby training session and he is hooked.

C21 Theatre Company will be bringing 'Under the Lights' to the Island Arts Centre in Lisburn on March 1. Pic credit: C21 Theatre Company

After four years of school rugby the medallion squad are through to the semi-finals of the Medallion Shield, but in the last few minutes of the game, something is not right, Josh is unsure about playing on, but his team need him, his school needs him, he needs this. Josh takes up his position on the pitch and stands in line, under the lights.

The production aims to reach athletes, coaches, parents, and anyone involved in contact sports to help raise awareness and promote positive change in the way head injuries are managed.

Director of Under the Lights, Stephen Kelly said: “When Maria came to c21 Theatre Company with the script for Under the Lights we knew this was an important story which has to be told.

"Through a skillful, meaningful and thoughtful performance by John Travers, we hope the play will support the call to raise awareness of Head Injury Assessments (HIA) at youth rugby level.

"This is a must-see production, and one that c21 is proud to produce.”

Maria Connolly, writer of Under the Lights, added: “I hope the play helps to raise awareness and encourage important conversations about how we can better protect young athletes.

"The impact of these injuries can be long-lasting, and it’s crucial that we start taking them more seriously.

"I am very grateful to c21 Theatre Company for their support in helping to bring this powerful story to the stage.”

Tickets are on sale from the Island Arts Centre Box Office.