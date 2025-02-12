Violet treads the boards for brother Jacob and local charity Sólás

Violet Allen (11) will be one of a host of young people taking to the Ulster Hall stage on Saturday February 15 in aid of local charity Sólás, in an effort to raise funds for a new-purpose built community centre in South Belfast.

The whole of the Allen family, who live in Castlereagh, have forged a close relationship with the team at Sólás.

Violet’s younger brother Jacob (10) began visiting Sólás on the Ormeau Road in 2020, at first taking part in their annual summer scheme, before then attending regularly during the week and on Saturdays.

“We found that everywhere we took Jacob, he was being turned away,” explained Jacob’s mother Lynsey. “The clubs we took him to were doing their very best but just simply weren’t equipped to cater for his needs.

"Jacob had become very quiet, communicating verbally less and less. But then we found Sólás, after that initial summer school, he was like a different little boy.

"He came out of his shell and we felt so reassured that from then on he had a place he could go where he was accepted for who he was.”

Following this, Violet joined the charity’s siblings group with whom she will be singing at the upcoming concert in the Ulster Hall.

Now mum Lynsey also visits the centre regularly to spend time with other parents and guardians who care for young people on the autistic spectrum.

Concert Organiser and Sólás supporter India Chapman-Webb, Jacob Allen (10), Violet Allen (11) and Concert Host Noel Thompson look forward to the charity concert at the Ulster Hall on Saturday February 15. Pic credit: Sólás

“Sólás has now also become a lifeline for my husband Chris and I,” Lynsey continued. “It hasn’t always been easy helping Jacob find his place and the charity has helped us immeasurably in dealing with our thoughts and feelings as parents.

"For Violet, as a young carer who helps to look after brother, it’s also been invaluable.

"She’s met others experiencing the same things, learned more about how brother sees the world and now is an advocate amongst her peers – sharing what she knows with others at school and beyond.

"We are so proud of them both and can’t wait to attend with Jacob at the Ulster Hall to see his sister singing and signing on stage.”

The musical concert in aid of the autism and additional needs charity has been organised by fellow Sólás parent India Chapman-Webb and will help the organisation strive towards their goal of building a tailor-made community facility in Belfast.

“Music is a huge part of my life,” explained India. “I regularly perform with NI Opera and I wanted to share that passion with the young people and parents from Sólás, celebrate everything the charity does and try and help give back as much as we can.”

The line-up for the concert includes The Cross Border Youth Orchestra, Hard Rain Soloist Ensemble; M’ANAM; The Ulster Consort and Northern Ireland Opera; as well as the children and youth of Sólás who will perform a new piece by local composer Matthew Owens.

"The programme will be introduced by local broadcasting legend Noel Thompson, who is also a keen supporter of the charity.

India continued: “We can’t wait for everyone to join us for a wonderful celebration of music and our special community.”

An Evening of Music in Support of Sólás will take place at the Ulster Hall on Saturday February 15 at 6.30pm. Tickets available at ulsterhall.co.uk.