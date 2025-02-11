Lisburn couple share their experience of using Braille at special RNIB event

Lisburn couple Margaret and David Mann will be sharing their stories of using braille at a special event being hosted by the RNIB at Lisburn City Library.

The event is part of a nationwide tour from RNIB to mark the 200th anniversary of Braille.

RNIB is visiting select venues across Northern Ireland, England, Scotland, and Wales, to mark this significant milestone, selecting one library in each region to host a special celebration event.

Lisburn Library has been chosen as the destination in Northern Ireland, with the ‘Braille and Beyond’ celebration event taking place on Tuesday February 25 from 10am to 3pm.

Attendees to this free public event in Lisburn Library, will be able to hear from a number of braillists on the role Braille plays in their lives and a P6 class from Brownlee Primary school, will be there to enjoy Braille story time whilst learning all about the six-dot reading code.

Reflecting on her use of Braille Margaret said: "I could not imagine myself without braille in my life. I am so thankful for the gift of braille which I learnt as a child when I started school. Braille has shaped my life in many ways and it's essential to everything that I do.

"Braille gave me the joy and the love of holding a book physically in my hand. Braille shaped my career as a short-hand typist. Braille gives me the pleasure of not only reading to my children when they were much younger and my grandchildren, and now I have the joy of reading braille books to my little four-year-old great granddaughter."

Margaret’s husband David Man continues: “I used to have some useful residual vision, so for a while I didn't really use very much braille. But as my sight deteriorated, I needed to make the switch to Braille and have been eternally grateful that I learnt Braille at the age of five rather than having to learn it at the age of 50.

Lisburn woman Margaret Mann will be speaking at a special event at Lisburn City Library to mark the 200th anniversary of braille. Pic credit: RNIB

“People will tell you that Braille is bulky and, yes, hard copy Braille is bulky, but it doesn't have to be produced on paper. Something like a small SD memory card can hold over 2000 books. Now That's not bulky And I read them using a little portable device known as a Braille display. It’s just like a laptop that produces refreshable Braille from a text file. I can also use that for writing Braille notes in meetings or whatever.

“Another more personal way Braille makes a real difference in my life is with medication. I have two sets of tablets which I take regularly. How do I know which is which? Because they have Braille on the packaging.

“Whether it’s reading books or writing notes, playing your part in community life, or providing confidence in your medication, Braille makes so much possible for me and other blind people.”

Lisburn's David Mann will be speaking at a special event at Lisburn City Library to mark the 200th anniversary of braille. Pic credit: RNIB

Lara Marshall, RNIB’s Libraries Engagement Manager, said: "Come and celebrate the 200th anniversary of the revolutionary system of braille with us and discover the huge value of tactile literacy. ”Our February stop is at Lisburn Library on Tuesday February 25.

"The event will have talks from braillists, Braille story telling for school children, invitations to share your own braille story, information stands, and much more."